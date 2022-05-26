This Small Town in the Ozarks Was Voted the Best Destination for RVers — Here's Why

RV vacations are on the rise. Last year, RV owners set a new record by purchasing 600,240 vehicles — a 39% increase from 2020 and a 19% increase from the previous record, set in 2017. Over the past 20 years, the industry has reported a 62% increase in RV ownership, particularly amongst younger adult travelers, according to StorageCafe. So the obvious first question for all these new RVers is, where are you heading?

In partnership with CampgroundViews, StorageCafe dove into data to discover the best destination in America for RVers. After considering details like air quality, number of available campsites, grocery prices, camping costs, features like water and electricity, and amenities like pools and Wi-Fi, the town of Branson, Missouri, came out on top.

Set in the Ozark Mountains, Branson is not only a scenic place to park your RV, but a convenient one. There are 25 campsites in Branson, 80% of which feature the golden pull-thru parking. You won't have to pay exorbitant fees to access the town. And once you're parked, there's plenty to see and do.

Branson Missouri's downtown with waterfront. Credit: JeremyMasonMcGraw.com/Getty Images

Branson has been welcoming tourists for more than a century. And in that time, visitors have created their own unique stories in the Ozarks — some of which are legendary enough to tell around a campfire.

Take a cue from past travelers and go in search of your own stories. Branson is famous for its three lakes, where you can waterski, kayak, or go bass fishing. Or explore some of Missouri's most famous and accessible caves and get up close with jaw-dropping grottos and stalagmites.

There's plenty to do in civilization, too, like Dolly Parton's Stampede, an equestrian-themed dinner-and-show experience. The unique experience includes a four-course dinner and live entertainment, with 32 horses performing synchronized choreography beneath flamboyant lights and pyrotechnics.

If you're traveling with a family, visit Silver Dollar City, an 1880s-themed amusement park, or stop at the Aquarium at the Boardwalk to view more than 250 different species of aquatic animals.