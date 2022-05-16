The Best Time to Visit Spain for Great Weather, Famous Festivals, and Travel Deals

Here's some good news for all of you out there wondering when the best time to visit Spain really is: Any time is a good time.

Spain is a nation filled with history, a delightful food scene, and a varied landscape that's ideal for those looking for a city escape, a mountainous getaway, or a beach adventure unlike any other. Ready for your ideal vacation? Here's everything you need to know about finding the best time to go to Spain based on the weather, your fellow tourists, and more.

The Best Time of Year to Visit Spain for Good Weather

Spain is a relatively large country with varied ecosystems, but that said, Spain's official tourism website says no matter when you visit, odds are you'll experience at least a little sun. "Spain is a sunny country with around 3,000 hours of sunshine every year," the tourism group explains on its website. "The temperatures are mild, but there are still differences depending on the seasons and areas of the country."

View to beautifuly small spanish village Altea street with authentic white houses. Altea, province of Alicante, Mediterranean coast, Costa Blanca, Valencian Community Credit: Getty Images

According to the tourism organization, the spring months (from March to June) present the most temperate climate. Again, the country is large, but for the sake of this guide, we'll use the nation's capital of Madrid to share some stats. In Madrid, the average temperatures rise from 51 degrees Fahrenheit in March to 72 in June. Though it may be important to note that April and May do mark the rainiest months.

July to September are among the warmest months, with temperatures hitting their peak average of 78 degrees Fahrenheit in July. It's also the month when you can expect the least amount of rain. This makes summer a prime time to head out of the city and make your way to Spain's coast or even to the Canary Islands to both bask in the sun and go for a dip in the ocean.

September to December usher in cooler and cooler temperatures, dropping from 69 degrees Fahrenheit to 42. And from January to March, things remain rather chilly, with January clocking in with the coolest average temperature of 41 degrees.

The Busiest Time to Visit Spain

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the top three inbound tourism markets for Spain are the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, though there has been a significant uptick in visitors from the United States as well. The nation has only grown in popularity over the last decade, with an astonishing 125 million visitors coming to the country in 2019. (Of course, like all other nations, the pandemic drastically impacted these numbers.) Knowing all this, it's little surprise that Spain's main tourism season is over the summer and early fall when those from European nations descend on its beaches for summer vacation.

Flights, hotels, and activities can run at a premium in the summer months, and restaurant reservations become harder and harder to come by. If you do want to visit Spain during its high season, make sure to snag reservations for all of the above as early as possible.

The Best Time to Visit Spain to Avoid the Crowds

The least crowded time to visit Spain is over its coldest months, from November through February. During this time, many beach resorts close down for the season. Those who do want to visit during this time can still experience the cities to the fullest or even make their way to the country's under-the-radar ski resorts.

Famous "Plaza Mayor" of Madrid, Spain. Credit: Jorge Garcia Argazkiak/Getty Images

The Cheapest Time to Visit Spain

According to Hotels.com, the cheapest time to visit Spain is usually from December to March, which also happens to coincide with both its coldest months and its thinnest tourism season. Again, there's still plenty to see and do during this time, including some rather famous Christmas markets that offer up excellent one-of-a-kind goodies.

The Best Time to Go to Spain for Festivals