Turks and Caicos is the very definition of paradise. The archipelago of eight major islands and dozens of small, uninhabited cays comes surrounded by some of the clearest and bluest waters on earth, which lap against the soft-sand shores. It's a place where the only thing on your to-do list should be: reapply sunscreen.

Turks and Caicos, currently open and ready for visitors, deserves a spot high on top of your travel wish list. Ready to plan your visit? Here's everything you need to know when planning a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Best Time to Visit Turks and Caicos for Good Weather

Here's the good news about the weather in Turks and Caicos: It's beautiful almost every day. However, there are months that are better than others to visit, so you can maximize your chances of a warm, sunny day. The best time to visit Turks and Caicos is between April through June. This is when temperatures peak between 83 degrees Fahrenheit to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and rain stays to a minimum.

The rest of the year stays relatively warm, with the average high never dipping below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the islands are located in the Caribbean, which means they are susceptible to hurricanes. The hurricane season in the region officially kicks off on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. You may want to avoid travel from late summer to the end of fall anyway, as the islands experience a rainy season from late August through early December.

Most Popular Time to Visit Turks and Caicos

The peak tourism season for Turks and Caicos tends to fall between December and March, aligning with school breaks and when people seem to reach their wintertime breaking points. According to the Turks and Caicos tourism website, nearly 1.6 million people made their way to the islands in 2019, with the vast majority of visitors coming from cruise ships. Of course, the pandemic dramatically changed these numbers, but the December through March high-season trend remained the same in 2020. The only oddity occurred in 2021, when the islands reported an increase of more than 18% in June compared to pre-pandemic visits. In June 2021, 54,188 visitors came to the island, and in July, another 56,022 arrived as well.

"These numbers exceeded all projection modules and are well above average in a normal economic climate," the tourism organization explained. "Taking into consideration the current economic conditions and travel sentiment caused as a result of the global pandemic, these numbers are considered extraordinary."

Least Crowded Time to Travel to Turks and Caicos

If you're hoping to find a time with fewer crowds, the best time to visit Turks and Caicos may be in September. That is traditionally the slowest tourism month of the year, the Turks and Caicos tourism website explains. However, again, if you choose to vacation during this time, remember you'll be going during peak hurricane season.

"Many of the destination's hotels and restaurants take this opportunity to seasonally close for renovations that ensure the quality of the product remains consistent, and it also allows staff members to take vacations, ensuring that they become rejuvenated for the busier winter season," the website adds.

Cheapest Time to Travel to Turks and Caicos

Visiting Turks and Caicos on a budget is possible — you just need to plan ahead. According to Visit Turks & Caicos Islands, the best time to try and score a deal is during that key hurricane season, from late August through September, October, and early November. This is when, the organization says, the islands typically "have the lowest accommodation and activity rates. It's typical to see hotels offer extra nights for free and other perks." Though February and March are still considered within the high season, the tourism company notes, "For most first-time visitors, February, March, and April will offer the best combination of weather, prices, and availability."