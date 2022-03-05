The Best Times to Visit Sedona for Good Weather and Most Affordable Prices

Sedona, Arizona, is a destination that will capture your heart from the moment you arrive. The gorgeous red rocks surrounding the city will envelop you in a hug, the food will fill your belly and soul, and the local community will leave you smiling for weeks after you leave. It's a place that deserves a spot high on your list of must-see destinations and one you'll want to return to over and over again. But when exactly should you go? Here's what you need to know when planning a trip to Sedona.

Best Time to Visit Sedona for Good Weather

This one is a little subjective as it depends on your definition of "good weather." But here's the good news: Because of Sedona's higher desert elevation, temperatures remain moderate all year long, meaning no matter when you go, it will likely hit the Goldilocks sweet spot: not too hot, nor too cold.

According to Weather Spark, the temperature in Sedona "typically varies from 35°F to 94°F and is rarely below 27°F or above 101°F." And the city hosts a number of excellent events every month of the year, from film festivals to meditation seminars, concerts to the renowned Gem and Mineral Show, and more. But let's break it all down by season, so you really know what you're getting into with a visit to Sedona no matter the time of year.

Why You Should Visit Sedona in the Spring

Spring in Sedona may be best for those looking for warmer temperatures, but not sweat-inducing days. Temperatures from March through May tend to hover between 70°F and 80°F. And you're not the only one who likes these warmer temperatures. Mother Nature does as well, as this is when she puts on a dazzling display of wildflower blooms across Sedona.

Why You Should Visit Sedona in the Summer

Sedona does indeed heat up in the summer months, with temperatures rising to 94°F on average in July. Sedona also experiences a rather heavy rainy season over the summer. However, if you're a storm chaser, this could be ideal. Expect not only heavy rain from time to time, but also some rather dramatic lightning and thunderstorms that will rumble deep in your chest.

Why You Should Visit Sedona in the Fall

Sedona is an Arizona desert town near Red Rock State Park Credit: Getty Images

In the fall months, the temperatures in Sedona begin to plummet, dropping to the mid-60s by November. Because of that crisp air, the leaves on the trees quickly change color to a dazzling array of burnt orange, crimson red, and vibrant yellow. It's a leaf-peepers paradise to say the least. If finding the fall rainbow is on your travel wish list, make your way to Sedona between late September to mid-October, which is when Sedona.net says the leaves are at their peak. See a few of the best fall hiking routes here.

Why You Should Visit Sedona in the Winter

The winters in Sedona do get a bit chilly, hitting an average high of 53°F in December. However, visiting in the winter can be just as magical as any other season. Not only can you view the snow-capped peaks from town, but you could also decide to take on more challenging outdoor activities, including long hikes and mountain bike rides, without the fear of overheating. Sedona also has a packed calendar of events during the holiday season, including Verde Canyon Railroad's Magical Christmas Journey, which takes guests to a Christmas town complete with Santa and his elves.

Most Popular Time to Sedona

The most popular time to visit Sedona, according to Sedona.net, is in the spring, between March and May. People flock here for those beautiful temperatures that allow for plenty of outdoor exploration without it being too hot or cold. The spring is prime time to head out on a hike to see the aforementioned wildflowers, take a Jeep tour through the canyons, walk through the center of town for some shopping, and sit and watch a magical desert sunset. During the spring season, you can hop aboard the Verde Canyon Railroad once again to take its Spring in Bloom train to see the cacti burst with color.

Be warned: Things get very busy during this time of year, so if you plan on visiting in the spring, it's best to book your accommodations and activities as early as possible.

Least Crowded Time to Travel to Sedona

As you may have guessed, winter is the least crowded time to visit Sedona. During these months, the temperatures drop below 60°F and the days get a little shorter. But there are plenty of advantages to visiting this time of year — namely, the fact that you can likely snag a reservation wherever you want. Plus, you'll probably have the hiking trails to yourself and can even snuggle up by a warm fire at night for a cozy stay. A visit to Sedona in the winter also means you'll get to see it decked out in holiday lights and can cruise through the shops to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Cheapest Time to Travel to Sedona

Here's some good news: There are two cheaper seasons to visit Sedona. Because of the cooler weather, the winter tends to be a more affordable time to visit the area, meaning you'll get good accommodation rates and may even be able to score discounts on activities.