Here's Why You Should Visit the Eiffel Tower at Exactly 1 A.M.

Image zoom Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

There’s never a bad time to see the Eiffel Tower, but there is one time that is arguably the most spectacular.

According to HuffPost, while the Eiffel Tower is stunning during just about every part of the day, the absolute best time to visit is at 1 a.m.

Most people know that as soon as the sun sets, the Eiffel Tower is lit up with golden lights that make the landmark look like it’s glowing. This brilliant light display of 20,000 twinkling lights occurs every hour on the hour.

But 1 a.m. is the last light show for the Eiffel Tower before they do it all again the next day, HuffPost reported. Naturally, since this is sort of the “finale” of the light display, it’s even more striking than ever.

According to HuffPost, the key factor that makes this light show stand out is that the tower turns off its golden, steady lights, so that only the twinkling, shimmering lights can be seen. The display only lasts five minutes, so it’s best to get a viewing spot early.

This view of the sparkling tower against the pitch-black sky is truly a one-of-a-kind sight to behold. It’s almost as if the tower is made entirely of very precise fireworks.

If you’re not convinced that this is a particularly special part of the night, you can see it for yourself on YouTube.

Of course, a YouTube video is no match for seeing the Eiffel Tower in person. So, the next time you plan a trip to Paris, make sure this 1 a.m. light show is on your to-do list.