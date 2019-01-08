The Best Time of Day to Book Your Next Flight (Video)

Looking to get the best flight deal? Better set an alarm.

Being an early riser may have even more benefits than you might have realized, including getting some choice discounts on airfare, Lonely Planet reported.

Skyscanner, a travel fare aggregator website, broke down exactly the best times to book your next flight in 2019, all the way down to the hour, in a new report published earlier this month.

According to Skyscanner's research, the best time to book on any given day is around 5 a.m.

So, it's true that the early bird gets the worm. Or, the flight deal, that is.

In addition, whether you want to save on domestic or international flights, you should also fire up your laptop on Sunday. And yes, that means being awake at 5 a.m. on Sunday if you really want the best deal. Hopefully you won't be too tired from Saturday night. Mondays have a slightly higher average rate, according to Skyscanner. But that would also mean getting up even earlier for work.

Skyscanner also recommended that travelers book their flights two months in advance for international routes, and two to three weeks in advance for domestic.

And if you really, really want to hedge your bets on getting the best deal, you'll not only take all the advice mentioned above, but also opt to travel in January, February, August or September.

The fare website also analyzed the best times to book flights to certain cities, including New York, Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, Honolulu and Los Angeles, as well as international flights. The research not only includes how far out your should book, but also the best months to travel to these cities.