Best Places to Travel in 2016

The opening of the groundbreaking Museum of Old and New Art, in 2011, was a tipping point of sorts for Tasmania. Suddenly, the rest of the world was paying attention to this tiny pocket of the world and even exploring beyond Hobart. One of the latest additions to the island is Pumphouse Point. Set on Lake St. Clair, a two-and-half-hour drive (or 45-minute flight) from the state capital, it takes remote to the next level. There are just 18 rooms in two buildings, formerly part of a hydroelectric plant. The Pumphouse sits over the mirror-like surface of the lake, while the Art Deco Shorehouse, once the substation, hosts the dining and lounge areas. The low-key makeover from Cumulus Studio ­is effortlessly stylish, with a soft industrial bent, and focuses the gaze on the environment. Here, you’re in the southeastern corner of the Cradle Mountain–Lake St. Clair National Park, an alpine region that’s home to temperate rain forest, wildlife, and, well, not much else. Walking, cycling, fishing, and taking the rowboat onto the lake are all on the relaxed agenda. The smart thing to do is combine a stay here with three nights on a 75-foot luxury ketch, the Lady Eugenie, where guests can walk along the islands during the day (organized by Wineglass Bay Sail Walk) and see the rugged eastern coast. Together, they’re a glimpse into the best Tasmania has to offer. —Carrie Hutchinson