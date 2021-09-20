The 7 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home in Florida

With 1,350 miles of beautiful coastline and sunny weather during most of the year, it should come as no surprise that Florida's real estate market is among the top-performing in the country. And since many people still work remotely due to COVID-19, the Sunshine State is proving to be a particularly attractive place to own a vacation home.

"I would describe Florida's real estate market right now as hot, just like our weather," said Dina Goldentayer, executive director of sales with Douglas Elliman in Florida. "There is very low inventory and very high demand."

Goldentayer explained that while this doesn't necessarily translates into bidding wars, prospective buyers should be ready to "act quickly and to not think that something would be still on the market when they come back to town a few months later."

According to the latest market report for Florida's East Coast by One Sotheby's International Realty, median single-family home prices in the region have reached a record high. Almost a third of all sales (houses and condos) now sell above listing price.

Most buyers looking for a vacation home in Florida are in the market for properties in luxury buildings with lots of high-end amenities, in proximity to restaurants and sporting events.

"And views of the ocean," added Goldentayer. "You can never get tired of looking at those."

So if you are also thinking about investing in a vacation home in Florida, here are the best Florida towns, cities, and destinations to target.

Miami Beach

Empty Ocean Drive in the morning, South Beach, Miami, USA Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

As the most international destination in South Florida and home to some of the country's best restaurants, beaches, shops, and entertainment spots, Miami Beach is the ultimate vacation spot. And the city's real estate market fully reflects that. New construction is booming in the area with developments such as 57 Ocean Miami Beach, Ten30 South Beach, Monaco Yacht Club & Residences, and Monad Terrace making their debut this year. And given that the region is attracting an unprecedented number of visitors, it's safe to say that even if you don't end up spending much time in your new Miami Beach property, it'll have plenty of rental potential, too.

Palm Beach

The Port of Palm Beach, Florida, USA Credit: Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

Palm Beach's exclusive and glamorous lifestyle appeals to buyers looking to enjoy its world-class shopping and pristine beaches in a serene and sophisticated environment. The real estate market in the city where many of the country's wealthiest individuals own a vacation property is extremely hot right now.

Earlier this year, sales across all housing types in Palm Beach were up, setting an all-time record, Palm Beach Daily News reported. Only in the first quarter of 2021 sales exceeded $1.2 billion compared to $398 million for the same period last year. And in one instance, a new custom-built compound sold for $26.16 million in January only to be re-listed a month later for $45 million (yes, it sold again pretty quickly).

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Credit: THEPALMER/Getty Images

Known as the boating capital of South Florida, Fort Lauderdale is the perfect vacation spot for those who like to enjoy daily sailing trips. The city's many canals, sun-drenched beaches (seven miles of them!), and bustling art scene are why so many people are looking for vacation properties here. In July, the average sale price in Fort Lauderdale for a single-family home soared to a whopping 60 percent over July 2020. So, prepare to pay more than the list price if you want to call Fort Lauderdale your permanent vacation spot.

St. Augustine

Palm trees and historic homes in the old town in St. Augustine Credit: Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images

History buffs will love exploring what the oldest city in the country has to offer. Between its many Gilded Age architectural masterpieces, gorgeous beaches, charming cobblestone streets, and eclectic stores, one thing is certain — boredom is never an option here.

While the city is more affordable, the real estate market is still very competitive, with some properties getting snatched off the market within 24 hours. St. Augustine has actually one of the fastest growing markets in Florida, so if you're considering this city, your investment is certainly likely to pay off.

Pompano Beach

The Hillsboro Lighthouse, Pompano Beach, Florida Credit: drnadig/Getty Images

Nestled just north of Fort Lauderdale and south of Hillsboro Beach, this former sleepy beach town is now an up-and-coming destination on the luxury real estate market in South Florida. With a new crop of developments such as the oceanfront Solemar, which offers residences with unobstructed ocean views at a much lower rate than those in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is a great long-term investment. The city has recently spent millions of dollars rehabilitating its beachfront, adding a new fishing pier and a 663-spot pier parking garage. And by 2025, Pompano Beach's new downtown "Innovation District" will be a reality, bringing a vibrant and pedestrian-friendly, urban, mixed-use downtown area.

Tampa

Waterfront residences on Hillsborough Bay in Tampa, Florida Credit: John Coletti/Getty Images

Let's get one thing straight — Tampa was popular long before Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With its many theme parks, waterfront entertainment, delicious food, and diverse cultural scene, the city has long been a favorite vacation spot for families. Tampa is actually ranked one of the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Currently, the Tampa Bay area is adding $13 billion worth of new developments and improvements. Major projects include The Related Group's first-ever collaboration to launch The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Residences at the Tampa EDITION, and a $400 million renovation of the Westshore Marina District that includes plans for several new condo buildings, townhouses, and restaurants.

Naples

The sun goes down at the Naples Pier in the Gulf of Mexico Credit: Pola Damonte/Getty Images