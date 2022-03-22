Gas Prices Are Rising — These 5 All-electric Cars Are Perfect for Your Next Road Trip

If you're on the market for a new set of wheels for your road trip adventures, we're here to help. Not only have we rounded up a few of the best new models about to hit the market, but each one also comes with the bonus of being just a bit more environmentally friendly than its successors.

From Hyundai to Hummer, automakers are going electric, and we got a taste of what's to come during the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

At the event, Ford showed off an all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck capable of powering an entire home for days. Chevrolet answered Ford's call with a sexy new electric Silverado pickup, and Hyundai brought out an electric compact car that makes parallel parking a breeze. Even Hummer shared more of its environmental side with an electric version of its iconic gas guzzler.

There's one major caveat: Not all of the cars are ready to roll off the lot just yet. Some are still in waitlist mode. But these new electric models do still belong on your road trip wishlist and, at the very least, can serve as inspiration for your greener future on the road. Here are five eco-friendly car concepts worth following, so when they do hit the market, you'll be first in line.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Hyundai Ioniq

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is winning high praise from the car community. This electric vehicle can run for up to 220 miles between charges and seat five comfortably. Its battery, Car and Driver reports, can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in around 18 minutes. If you're really in a rush, you can add about 68 miles to the car's battery in about five minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger.

Beyond the battery, the car also boasts some major technological advancements, including a head-up display with augmented reality that drivers can use to project their navigation directions right onto the windshield. Hyundai is also happy to brag about the car's connected features, including a 12.0-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, so you can always find your favorite road trip mix. (Starting price about $45,000.)

Ford F-150 Lightning

The all-electric F-150 Lightning from Ford is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show Credit: Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

The Ford F-150 Lightning is no ordinary pickup truck. Ford's first fully electric pickup doubles as a giant backup battery that can power your campsite — or your house — for days.

Known as "Ford Intelligent Backup Power," it can provide what the car company calls "full home" power for up to three days on a full charge or up to 10 days if the user rations the power correctly.

It's still a bit up the air in terms of how far the truck can go on a single charge. According to MotorTrend, rumors are circulating that the standard range battery setup will deliver 230 miles in Pro trim, while the extended range battery pack can offer 320 miles for both the Pro and Lariat trims. (Starting price about $40,000.)

Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Chevrolet Silverado EV driving down a mountain Credit: Courtesy of Chevrolet

The electric version of GM's best-selling pickup truck can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge and go from 0 to 60 in under 4.5 seconds.

The truck may look like a traditional model on the exterior, but once you step inside, you realize it's anything but. It's high-tech gadgets galore in this mothership, including Ultifi, the car company's intelligent software platform that provides over-the-air updates, downloadable apps, and updates on new features to keep your car like new for longer.

But remember, this is a pickup truck above all else. So, want to bring your boat on your next trip? No problem. The Chevrolet Silverado EV can tow up to 10,000 pounds. Its cargo bed is also extendable, creating up to 10 feet of space for your toys.

Though the car isn't ready for delivery just yet, Chevy has begun taking reservations. (Starting price about $40,000.)

GMC Hummer EV

A GMC Hummer EV truck is on display at the General Motors booth during the 4th China International Import Expo Credit: VCG/Getty Images

The GMC Hummer EV looks sleek, can seat five, and will be available as an SUV or pickup truck. GM expects the electric Hummer will be able to go up to a 300-mile range for its SUV and 350 miles for its pickup truck on a single charge.

Its best qualities may indeed be its looks. As MotorTrend reports, the car comes with massive skylights and a removable bar in the center to give riders an unobstructed view of the sky above, which may be ideal for stargazing and off-road camping.

Its high-definition screens and "lunar shadow" interiors most certainly make you feel like you could be traveling to another galaxy far far away, and really this car may be exactly what you need on another planet thanks to its four-wheel steer mode called "crab walk" that allows the vehicle to drive diagonally at low speeds. There's even an "extract mode" that lifts the vehicle another 6 inches for extra clearance. (Starting price around $100,000.)

BMW iX M60

The BMW iX M60 in a driveway Credit: Courtesy of BMW

Looking for an alternative to the Tesla Model X? Consider the BMW iX M60.

This all-electric luxury electric crossover can seat five comfortably and take you about 280 miles on a single charge. And, this is BMW we're talking about, so, of course it can still go 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds.

The interior of this car is just as advanced as the others on this list, including BMW's Live Cockpit Professional and Natural Interaction. This, MotorTrend reported, allows drivers and passengers to activate functions with voice control or by gestures. There's also theater-quality sound onboard the car, making your commute more like a personal concert.