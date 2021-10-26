Barbados Lifts Quarantine Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

Need an island getaway? You could soon head to Barbados for a quarantine-free vacation.

On Tuesday, the island removed its quarantine requirement as well as its mandatory second PCR test for all fully vaccinated travelers, Travel Weekly reported.

According to the island's published protocols, this means a person must have received their last dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival. Approved shots include Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Starting Tuesday, travelers will now only have to show their proof of vaccination, as well as a negative PCR test taken within three days of arrival. Nasal swab samples, saliva samples, self-administered tests, home kits, and rapid PCR tests will not be accepted.

Unvaccinated travelers can still visit the island, however, they must show the same proof of a negative PCR test, and will have to submit to a five-day quarantine at a pre-approved accommodation. Then, on the fifth day, they must take a PCR test (at their own expense) and can leave quarantine once negative test results are received.

All travelers, vaccinated or not, must also fill out the Immigration and Customs form and submit 24 hours prior to arrival.

One little caveat: Even if you're fully vaccinated, you could be randomly selected at the airport for a rapid test. That test is free of charge.