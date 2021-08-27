 I Tried Babbel for One Month to Learn French — Here's How It Went

The home page is where your progress is tracked and where you can work through each course. Within the course, every lesson is listed, and you can move through them at your own pace. The My Level section shows you where you are in the progression of courses for each level, such as newcomer, beginner, and intermediate. You can jump ahead, go back, and work on any level that you'd like, although I'd recommend going in order for the best results. The More Courses tab offers a collection of other language courses you can take, such as subject-specific courses and other grammar and vocabulary lessons. The Live section of the site is where you can sign up for Babbel Live on top of your Babbel subscription if desired. Finally, the Practice section houses all the vocabulary you've learned as well as review modules so you can practice and apply the language.