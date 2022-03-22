Amtrak's Offering a Steep Discount on Its USA Rail Pass — but Only for a Limited Time

See the country from a train window this spring or summer, for less.

Amtrak is ready to help you get on the rails again this spring and summer with a steep discount on one of its coolest ways to see America outside your train window.

Launched on Tuesday, the train company announced it's its USA Rail Pass is on sale for $399, marking a $100 discount off its regular price.

The pass allows travelers to board up to 10 segments of a train ride within 30 days of one another. The entire pass is valid within 120 days of its initial purchase.

According to Amtrak, travelers can immediately start booking each segment of their trip "directly from your purchase confirmation," and then go to Amtrak's website and click "Modify Trip" or by looking up their reservation and build an itinerary on the Amtrak mobile app.

As for what makes up a "segment," Amtrak clarifies this as "a travel segment occurs any time you board and disembark one of our trains (or other scheduled services). If your trip involves making one connection, you will use two segments of your USA Rail Pass."

Bookings must be made from March 22-29. See Amtrak's website for all the terms and conditions.

The pass is also only available for travel in its Coach class, and upgrades to Business or private rooms are not available. But, as a perk, Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on each USA Rail Pass. (Points will be added following travel on the first segment.)