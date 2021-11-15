Amtrak's Winter Park Express Is Back Just in Time for Ski Season

Amtrak is bringing its Winter Park Express train just in time for ski season.

Known as the "ski train," the rail connects downtown Denver with the Winter Park Ski Resort, which sits just 67 miles outside of Denver. The resort can be accessed two hours by train — making for a far more glorious commute than sitting in traffic.

The train is scheduled to run once each day in each direction on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Jan. 14 through April 3, according to Amtrak's recent announcement.

Man holding snowboard smiling at camera Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Resort

Skiers will be able to take in gorgeous panoramic Rocky Mountains mountain views from giant picture windows while leaning back and letting the ski vacation vibes set in.

Amtrak is bringing in its double-decker Superliner rail cars to service the route. Those cars have two levels, allowing passengers to pick up food and drinks in a cafe downstairs before heading upstairs where the seat configuration guarantees there's never a middle seat.

And don't worry about paying extra to bring your skis or snowboards on board. Space to store your gear is included in the ski train's $29 one-way ticket price.

The Winter Park Express is scheduled to depart Denver's Union Station each morning at 7 a.m. and will depart for Union Station each afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The Winter Park Ski Resort is scheduled to open for the season Nov. 17.

For travel before the ski train resumes and on other days of the week, Amtrak's California Zephyr operates a similar route. Transfer to shuttle service is required.