Travel Tips Amtrak Is Extending Its Policy on Waiving Change Fees — What to Know The policy was initially set to expire on July 31. Published on July 19, 2022 Photo: Courtesy of Amtrak Train travelers can continue to book with flexibility top of mind, as Amtrak confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Tuesday that it will extend waivers on change fees through Oct. 31, 2022. Since at least March 2020, the rail service has not been charging passengers the normal change fee associated with switching departures. Though it had previously said the policy would go through July 31, the news extends the waiver three more months through mid-fall. "For the change fee waiver, any reservation made by Oct. 31, 2022, will qualify even if your travel date is in 2023," the company said in a statement. Normally the change fee on Saver Fares — Amtrak's "lowest available and deeply discounted fares," which require advance purchase — is 25% of the fare when made after 24 hours of booking. The other fare classes, including value, flexible, business class, and premium fares, as well as those in sleeper accommodations, are already normally exempt from change fees. Those looking to completely cancel their Saver Fare tickets after 24 hours of purchase can receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher. Also extended through October is the "removal of some restrictions on multi-ride tickets on the Northeast Corridor." While the pandemic-era change-fee policy remains, the restrictions on the actual train ride, mainly the mask mandate, have lifted. In recent weeks, Amtrak has also been ramping up its routes, restarting its New York City to Toronto service for the first time since the pandemic on June 27, as well as starting a pilot program from Manhattan to the Berkshires earlier this month and relaunching service from New York City to Burlington, Vermont, starting July 29.