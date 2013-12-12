America's Best Hotels for Christmas

There’s no place like home for the holidays—unless you can treat yourself to a hotel instead. The most festive hotels deck not only the halls, but just about anything else that gets in their way, with showstopping decorations, towering Christmas trees, and need-your-shades light spectacles sure to make your spirits bright.Indeed, it can be a wonderful time to travel, whether you want to experience how another part of the country celebrates Christmas or just steer clear of the demands of decorating and cooking back home.At Florida’s Boca Raton Resort, you can enjoy a beach bonfire with s’mores after ice-skating at the resort’s new rink, browsing a pop-up holiday market, and admiring its 40-foot tree flanked by palms.Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho, meanwhile, turns into a watery wonderland, with a 1.5-million light show and cruise boats that transport you across the lake to Santa’s workshop. And snowfall turns up in the most unexpected of places, like the Sonoran desert, thanks to hotels that go above and beyond to wow guests each Christmas.It’s enough to tickle that jolly red-suited fellow pink—and sure beats slurping eggnog at home on the couch.