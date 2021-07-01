The American Express Platinum Card Just Got a Total Makeover — and It May Be the Perfect Thing for Your Summer Vacations

One of the world's best credit cards for travel just got a serious upgrade.

The travel-oriented American Express Platinum Card has just gotten a major refresh, at a moment when Americans are hitting the road in near record numbers and vaccinations are driving a resurgence in domestic and even international travel.

American Express has added a variety of new travel benefits, including a $200 hotel credit; a $179 credit to cover a year-long membership in Clear, which speeds users through security at select airports and sports venues; and free access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, including more than 40 Centurion Lounges, like the one that just opened at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. They've even added an up to 40 percent discount on membership in WheelsUp, the private-jet charter company.

Other new benefits include a $300 credit for Equinox gym memberships or Equinox+ online classes and a $240 credit for select digital news and entertainment, including subscriptions to services like Audible, The New York Times, Peacock, and SiriusXM.

Equinox wellness with American Express Platinum card Credit: Courtesy of American Express

But wait, there's more.

Platinum card members are automatically enrolled in "Global Dining Access by Resy," American Express says, "[which is] a new program that unlocks special access to some of the most sought-after restaurants." That includes priority reservations for hard-to-snag tables, invitations to exclusive events, and a VIP badge that lets restaurants know when a Platinum card member is in the house. Among the special evenings on offer are some reserved only for American Express customers during the run of the Chef in Residence at Stone Barns program. That dinner series has brought some of the world's top culinary talent to Stone Barns, the non-profit agriculture center near New York City, to present multicourse meals not available anywhere else.

Dining with American Express Platinum card Credit: Courtesy of American Express

All these new benefits become available today to anyone with the card or to anyone opening a new account. But they don't come without some downside: American Express has increased the annual fee for the Platinum Card to $695, from $550, which makes this rewards card one of the priciest on the market. (Existing card members will see the fee increase upon renewal after Jan. 1, 2022.)

American Express contends that the card is well worth the investment: "The suite of benefits now offers card members access to more than $1,400 in value each year," according to a statement from the company. Many of the Platinum card's existing benefits, including 5x Membership Rewards Points on travel, a $200 airline fee credit (for things like checked bags or change fees), global concierge service, and a cell phone protection plan that will pay for a new device if yours is broken or stolen, remain unchanged.

The changes to the revamped card come after the pandemic forced many issuers to overhaul the perks they offered users. With things like Global Entry credits, lounge access, and flexible travel redemptions suddenly worth far less than they had been, major card brands pivoted to benefits like credits for streaming services and cash back for grocery and other purchases. American Express, for example, offered "bonus points of up to 12 per dollar spent on groceries and statement credits for things like takeout and delivery, subscriptions to streaming services, and work-from-home equipment" last May, as T+L reported in 2020.

American Express sweetened the deal for existing Platinum card members last fall with a $150 statement credit for anyone booking more than $800 in travel. That offer wrapped in 2020.

On an airplane with American Express Platinum card Credit: Courtesy of American Express

A complete list of the new perks for holders of the American Express Platinum Card, according to the company: