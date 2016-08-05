Get Away to the Amalfi Coast in This Drone Video

Italy’s Amalfi Coast is famous for its turquoise Gulf of Salerno, its marinas full of luxury yachts, and the attractive villas and resorts balanced from impossible cliff top perches.

From above, it’s paradise.

All of the colorful townscapes, from Ravello to Nerano, are known for their sophistication, laid-black vibe, and the aromatic perfume from nearby olive and lemon groves.

This 4K-drone footage by TheYoungVoyagers captures some of the destination’s best angles, making it easy to see how this southern swath of Italian shoreline became a playground for jetsetters.

Even the most beautiful tennis court in the world can be found here on Positano, with panoramas of the Tyrrhenian Sea and a private beach below.

For another great perspective of Amalfi, head to Il Pirata, a restaurant in Praiano with an amazing view over a rocky cove.