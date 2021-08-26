Airlines With the Cheapest Flight Deals in Each U.S. State in 2021

Shadow of airplane taking off from airport

There are few things more satisfying than scoring a cheap flight. And while you might assume most airlines price their flights similarly to be competitive, that's not always the case. Certain airlines are consistently releasing lower, better deals than other carriers. And the number of bargains changes based on your departing airport. For example, Scott's Cheap Flights found that cities and states with more flights tend to see more deals. Plus, if you're flying out of an airport that acts as an airline's hub, chances are you'll find better deals on the carrier's competitors.

With all of that in mind, which airline is most likely to offer the best deals from your state? To help us figure that out, the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights tallied the number of deals they sent from each airport they work with in every U.S. state, then counted the number of deals coming from almost 90 different airlines. Interestingly, two big U.S. carriers — American Airlines and United Airlines — dominated on the deal front. Delta Air Lines was a close third, but didn't offer the most deals in any one state, while international airline Air Canada had the fourth-highest number of cheap flights for U.S. travelers.

Alabama

Number of deals: 228

Number of airlines with deals: 26

Airline with the most deals: United

Alaska

Number of deals: 31

Number of airlines with deals: 12

Airline with the most deals: American/Delta tie

Arizona

Number of deals: 295

Number of airlines with deals: 43

Airline with the most deals: American

Arkansas

Number of deals: 140

Number of airlines with deals: 22

Airline with the most deals: United

California

Number of deals: 1,497

Number of airlines with deals: 65

Airline with the most deals: United

Colorado

Number of deals: 324

Number of airlines with deals: 42

Airline with the most deals: United

Connecticut

Number of deals: 105

Number of airlines with deals: 28

Airline with the most deals: American

Delaware

*Scott's Cheap Flights doesn't currently search for deals from any airports in Delaware, but notes that airports in Maryland or Pennsylvania are one to two hours away.

Florida

Number of deals: 1,485

Number of airlines with deals: 57

Airline with the most deals: American

Georgia

Number of deals: 278

Number of airlines with deals: 35

Airline with the most deals: United

Hawaii

Number of deals: 172

Number of airlines with deals: 22

Airline with the most deals: United

Idaho

Number of deals: 103

Number of airlines with deals: 27

Airline with the most deals: American

Illinois

Number of deals: 535

Number of airlines with deals: 61

Airline with the most deals: American

Indiana

Number of deals: 232

Number of airlines with deals: 28

Airline with the most deals: United

Iowa

Number of deals: 276

Number of airlines with deals: 26

Airline with the most deals: United

Kansas

Number of deals: 78

Number of airlines with deals: 22

Airline with the most deals: United

Kentucky

Number of deals: 298

Number of airlines with deals: 21

Airline with the most deals: United

Louisiana

Number of deals: 240

Number of airlines with deals: 31

Airline with the most deals: American

Maine

Number of deals: 66

Number of airlines with deals: 20

Airline with the most deals: American

Maryland

Number of deals: 181

Number of airlines with deals: 42

Airline with the most deals: United

Massachusetts

Number of deals: 225

Number of airlines with deals: 52

Airline with the most deals: United

Michigan

Number of deals: 224

Number of airlines with deals: 27

Airline with the most deals: United

Minnesota

Number of deals: 191

Number of airlines with deals: 29

Airline with the most deals: United

Mississippi

Number of deals: 66

Number of airlines with deals: 23

Airline with the most deals: United

Missouri

Number of deals: 351

Number of airlines with deals: 33

Airline with the most deals: United

Montana

Number of deals: 224

Number of airlines with deals: 30

Airline with the most deals: United

Nebraska

Number of deals: 136

Number of airlines with deals: 27

Airline with the most deals: United

Nevada

Number of deals: 276

Number of airlines with deals: 43

Airline with the most deals: United

New Hampshire

Number of deals: 49

Number of airlines with deals: 18

Airline with the most deals: American

New Jersey

Number of deals: 247

Number of airlines with deals: 57

Airline with the most deals: United

New Mexico

Number of deals: 88

Number of airlines with deals: 26

Airline with the most deals: United

New York

Number of deals: 829

Number of airlines with deals: 64

Airline with the most deals: American

North Carolina

Number of deals: 665

Number of airlines with deals: 39

Airline with the most deals: American

North Dakota

Number of deals: 87

Number of airlines with deals: 23

Airline with the most deals: United

Ohio

Number of deals: 389

Number of airlines with deals: 39

Airline with the most deals: United

Oklahoma

Number of deals: 183

Number of airlines with deals: 25

Airline with the most deals: United

Oregon

Number of deals: 285

Number of airlines with deals: 47

Airline with the most deals: United

Pennsylvania

Number of deals: 460

Number of airlines with deals: 46

Airline with the most deals: American/United tie

Rhode Island

Number of deals: 74

Number of airlines with deals: 28

Airline with the most deals: United

South Carolina

Number of deals: 313

Number of airlines with deals: 30

Airline with the most deals: American/United tie

South Dakota

Number of deals: 107

Number of airlines with deals: 20

Airline with the most deals: American

Tennessee

Number of deals: 419

Number of airlines with deals: 34

Airline with the most deals: United

Texas

Number of deals: 1,098

Number of airlines with deals: 51

Airline with the most deals: American

Utah

Number of deals: 118

Number of airlines with deals: 34

Airline with the most deals: United

Vermont

Number of deals: 54

Number of airlines with deals: 18

Airline with the most deals: American

Virginia

Number of deals: 681

Number of airlines with deals: 53

Airline with the most deals: United

Washington

Number of deals: 267

Number of airlines with deals: 40

Airline with the most deals: United

West Virginia

*Scott's Cheap Flights just began working with an airport in West Virginia (CRW in Charleston) and doesn't have enough data on deals yet.

Wisconsin

Number of deals: 246

Number of airlines with deals: 29

Airline with the most deals: United

Wyoming

Number of deals: 42

Number of airlines with deals: 23