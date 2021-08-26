Airlines With the Cheapest Flight Deals in Each U.S. State in 2021
Fly smart, spend less.
There are few things more satisfying than scoring a cheap flight. And while you might assume most airlines price their flights similarly to be competitive, that's not always the case. Certain airlines are consistently releasing lower, better deals than other carriers. And the number of bargains changes based on your departing airport. For example, Scott's Cheap Flights found that cities and states with more flights tend to see more deals. Plus, if you're flying out of an airport that acts as an airline's hub, chances are you'll find better deals on the carrier's competitors.
With all of that in mind, which airline is most likely to offer the best deals from your state? To help us figure that out, the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights tallied the number of deals they sent from each airport they work with in every U.S. state, then counted the number of deals coming from almost 90 different airlines. Interestingly, two big U.S. carriers — American Airlines and United Airlines — dominated on the deal front. Delta Air Lines was a close third, but didn't offer the most deals in any one state, while international airline Air Canada had the fourth-highest number of cheap flights for U.S. travelers.
Alabama
Number of deals: 228
Number of airlines with deals: 26
Airline with the most deals: United
Alaska
Number of deals: 31
Number of airlines with deals: 12
Airline with the most deals: American/Delta tie
Arizona
Number of deals: 295
Number of airlines with deals: 43
Airline with the most deals: American
Arkansas
Number of deals: 140
Number of airlines with deals: 22
Airline with the most deals: United
California
Number of deals: 1,497
Number of airlines with deals: 65
Airline with the most deals: United
Colorado
Number of deals: 324
Number of airlines with deals: 42
Airline with the most deals: United
Connecticut
Number of deals: 105
Number of airlines with deals: 28
Airline with the most deals: American
Delaware
*Scott's Cheap Flights doesn't currently search for deals from any airports in Delaware, but notes that airports in Maryland or Pennsylvania are one to two hours away.
Florida
Number of deals: 1,485
Number of airlines with deals: 57
Airline with the most deals: American
Georgia
Number of deals: 278
Number of airlines with deals: 35
Airline with the most deals: United
Hawaii
Number of deals: 172
Number of airlines with deals: 22
Airline with the most deals: United
Idaho
Number of deals: 103
Number of airlines with deals: 27
Airline with the most deals: American
Illinois
Number of deals: 535
Number of airlines with deals: 61
Airline with the most deals: American
Indiana
Number of deals: 232
Number of airlines with deals: 28
Airline with the most deals: United
Iowa
Number of deals: 276
Number of airlines with deals: 26
Airline with the most deals: United
Kansas
Number of deals: 78
Number of airlines with deals: 22
Airline with the most deals: United
Kentucky
Number of deals: 298
Number of airlines with deals: 21
Airline with the most deals: United
Louisiana
Number of deals: 240
Number of airlines with deals: 31
Airline with the most deals: American
Maine
Number of deals: 66
Number of airlines with deals: 20
Airline with the most deals: American
Maryland
Number of deals: 181
Number of airlines with deals: 42
Airline with the most deals: United
Massachusetts
Number of deals: 225
Number of airlines with deals: 52
Airline with the most deals: United
Michigan
Number of deals: 224
Number of airlines with deals: 27
Airline with the most deals: United
Minnesota
Number of deals: 191
Number of airlines with deals: 29
Airline with the most deals: United
Mississippi
Number of deals: 66
Number of airlines with deals: 23
Airline with the most deals: United
Missouri
Number of deals: 351
Number of airlines with deals: 33
Airline with the most deals: United
Montana
Number of deals: 224
Number of airlines with deals: 30
Airline with the most deals: United
Nebraska
Number of deals: 136
Number of airlines with deals: 27
Airline with the most deals: United
Nevada
Number of deals: 276
Number of airlines with deals: 43
Airline with the most deals: United
New Hampshire
Number of deals: 49
Number of airlines with deals: 18
Airline with the most deals: American
New Jersey
Number of deals: 247
Number of airlines with deals: 57
Airline with the most deals: United
New Mexico
Number of deals: 88
Number of airlines with deals: 26
Airline with the most deals: United
New York
Number of deals: 829
Number of airlines with deals: 64
Airline with the most deals: American
North Carolina
Number of deals: 665
Number of airlines with deals: 39
Airline with the most deals: American
North Dakota
Number of deals: 87
Number of airlines with deals: 23
Airline with the most deals: United
Ohio
Number of deals: 389
Number of airlines with deals: 39
Airline with the most deals: United
Oklahoma
Number of deals: 183
Number of airlines with deals: 25
Airline with the most deals: United
Oregon
Number of deals: 285
Number of airlines with deals: 47
Airline with the most deals: United
Pennsylvania
Number of deals: 460
Number of airlines with deals: 46
Airline with the most deals: American/United tie
Rhode Island
Number of deals: 74
Number of airlines with deals: 28
Airline with the most deals: United
South Carolina
Number of deals: 313
Number of airlines with deals: 30
Airline with the most deals: American/United tie
South Dakota
Number of deals: 107
Number of airlines with deals: 20
Airline with the most deals: American
Tennessee
Number of deals: 419
Number of airlines with deals: 34
Airline with the most deals: United
Texas
Number of deals: 1,098
Number of airlines with deals: 51
Airline with the most deals: American
Utah
Number of deals: 118
Number of airlines with deals: 34
Airline with the most deals: United
Vermont
Number of deals: 54
Number of airlines with deals: 18
Airline with the most deals: American
Virginia
Number of deals: 681
Number of airlines with deals: 53
Airline with the most deals: United
Washington
Number of deals: 267
Number of airlines with deals: 40
Airline with the most deals: United
West Virginia
*Scott's Cheap Flights just began working with an airport in West Virginia (CRW in Charleston) and doesn't have enough data on deals yet.
Wisconsin
Number of deals: 246
Number of airlines with deals: 29
Airline with the most deals: United
Wyoming
Number of deals: 42
Number of airlines with deals: 23
Airline with the most deals: United