Shoppers Say This Portable Ice Maker Is 'The Best Thing' They Have Purchased on Amazon — and It's on Sale
If the mere thought of sipping water or a cocktail sans ice is enough to send chills down your spine, your refrigerator's ice maker is likely one of the most used appliances in your kitchen. But what happens when you decide to tailgate at a game, attend a concert, go camping, or vacation at a beloved beach, lake, or mountain house that lacks your cold drink must-have? You likely pick up bags of ice on the way. But there's a more convenient way to ensure your love of ice remains intact, and Amazon shoppers say it lies with this portable ice maker.
The Aglucky Portable Ice Maker boasts more than 6,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers point to many of the standout features for the reason why they're always eager to use the machine. One that's written about often in reviews is the ability of the countertop ice maker to make ice quickly — it can produce up to nine ice cubes in as little as six minutes. Throughout the day, the Aglucky Portable Ice Maker only adds to that number as it makes just over 26 pounds of ice per day.
To buy: amazon.com, $119 with coupon (originally $200)
"This ice maker is very easy to use," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Great for dinner parties and small get-togethers. We also take it along in our RV. It makes ice very quickly which is nice in the Florida heat. I'd recommend this product to anyone!"
"I bought this to go in our home bar that is being built in our basement," added another reviewer. "I put it in our kitchen because our refrigerator ice maker isn't working. My wife says it is the best thing I ever bought on Amazon. I guess I'm gonna have to buy a second one."
Another standout feature of the ice maker is its lack of sound — the cooling system within the machine works quickly to keep loud noises at bay. Further, the Aglucky Portable Ice Maker notifies people when it needs more water or when the basket has reached its full capacity. It also allows users to choose the ice size they would like the machine to make, plus they can peer through the window at the top of the machine to see how much ice is inside.
"This unit is awesome, works great," wrote a third reviewer. "Makes plenty of ice, runs very quiet, and takes up minimal counter space."
Currently, you can save up to $81 on the Aglucky Portable Ice Maker while it's on sale. Shop while prices are low, so you can have plenty of ice to keep drinks cold no matter how far away your adventures take you from your kitchen's ice maker.