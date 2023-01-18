These Travel Organizers ‘Hold Everything,’ and Right Now They’re Up to 50% Off at Target

When you’re traveling, packing — and feeling good about how you packed — is half the battle of having a successful trip. Even more, you want to feel confident that your bags and belongings will arrive safely and intact. To get you there, it’s worthwhile to invest in luggage and organizational products that make your stuff look good upon arrival, and make you feel good, too.

Right now at Target, you can find a number of organizational helpers up to 50 percent off that will take care of your belongings as well as you would, whether they’re in an overhead bin, thrown in the back of your car, or checked under the plane. Instead, you can rest assured that your face wash won’t spill all over your clothes, and your jewelry won’t be left in knots.

To start, look for hardside luggage that not only protects your belongings, but also keeps them organized while they’re being tossed onto a conveyor belt. Travel bags made of water-resistant PVC will also protect your belongings both inside and out from leaks and spills.

Have an upcoming trip planned? Don’t miss out on these travel organizer deals at Target to save you money, and a lot of headache.

Regardless of where you’re staying during your travels, keeping your toiletries contained is step one for staying organized. Grab a hanging organizer, like this Vera Bradley option that’s currently 50 percent off. It features two side zip pockets for stashing your toothbrush or for holding makeup brushes, plus a spacious interior and two mesh zip pockets. One shopper said this organizer is “convenient when traveling” and “holds everything” they need, also noting that it is “compact enough for packing into a larger suitcase.”

This foldable Vera Bradley bag, on sale for 50 percent off in the java navy camo pattern, offers four zip pouches of varying sizes, including two clear compartments and two quilted. The metal hanger tucks away when you need to pack it in your luggage. One shopper said they “love it” for “keeping items off the vanity,” while another shopper praised its “generous compartments” that “hold everything [they] need on the road.”

For preventing leaks and spills all over your clothes, the Shany Game Changer bag offers 360 degrees of non-toxic plastic protection within its five zip compartments for smaller items. Or, if you’re heading to a game at a stadium, the tote bag fits within stadium bag guidelines for convenience. Use it to store hair products, makeup, small bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and much more.

If you’re someone who frequently travels with multiple phone chargers, computer chargers, and devices, having these items together in one neatly organized bag may seem like a dream. We’re here to tell you it’s a reality with the Insten Electronic Case Organizer. It’s lightweight — less than half a pound — and includes nine elastic compartments for storing cords, along with zip pockets for SD cards, tablets, and other devices. You may find the organization to be so handy that you use it even when you’re not traveling, eliminating cord messes throughout your house.

There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination with a tangled mess of necklace chains, missing rings, or lost earring backs. This jewelry box is less than 4 inches, but provides a number of ways to keep your jewelry intact. It has six slots for holding rings, four compartments for necklaces, holes storing earrings, and a small mirror. One shopper said that while it’s a “small case” it still “holds a good amount.”

Particularly if you’re traveling by air, an organizational backpack will help you easily access your belongings on the plane and during security. This leather laptop bag has a non-bulky design and a designated pocket for a 15-inch laptop. Its main compartment can be expanded, and has four organizational pouches. The front zip pocket also has four more pockets and pouches, making it easy to find anything you need during your travels. Oh, and it has a trolley strap that you can slip over your suitcase handle to give your back a break while you’re walking through the airport.

Road trippers take note: this back seat car organizer is a must-have for long-distance travel, particularly if you have a larger (and younger) crew traveling with you. It offers 12 organizational compartments for holding items like water bottles, tissues, books, gloves, and games, and also includes a plastic tablet sleeve for backseat viewing. This bag “not only organized” one shopper’s car, but it kept their belongings “protected” too. The shopper also shared that the organizer is very “durable” and it “fits snug against the seat,” while saving them “so much space.”

This rolling duffel bag, conveniently on wheels, has eight exterior pockets of varying sizes for storing items like shoes, toiletries, and more, without the worry of them getting tossed around. It’s a lightweight 5 pounds, but offers 22 inches of space.

Find another soft luggage option in the organization-friendly Kipling model, which is currently 25 percent off in black and moss. The bag’s interior contains a larger section for packing most of your belongings, plus two large mesh pockets on the other side for containing shoes and toiletries. One shopper shared that they “traveled throughout Europe” with the bag, and liked the “spacious” pockets.

If you prefer a hardside suitcase, the Olympia expandable carry-on is available in four colors and offers a spacious design. Inside, find a zip divider that creates two separate storage spaces for your belongings, plus additional organizational pouches like a shoe pocket and mesh zip pocket. If you’re traveling to the beach or somewhere that may leave you with wet clothes, the suitcase also comes with a detachable wet zip pouch for bathing suits or other small objects that may leak.

If getting organized while you’re packing and traveling is something you may struggle with, these organizational travel finds on sale at Target should help to get you on the right track.

