You Can Soon Book NYC's Iconic Yellow Taxi Cabs on the Uber App

Travelers will soon have a high-tech way to hail one of New York City's iconic yellow cabs: through the Uber app.

Starting this spring, the rideshare app will add Taxi and Limousine Commission cabs to its platform, allowing customers to order a yellow taxi in addition to the other options like UberX, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Like other Uber trips, riders will receive upfront pricing beforehand so they know the fare price before requesting a trip.

"Uber has a long history of partnering with the taxi industry to provide drivers with more ways to earn and riders with another transportation option," Andrew Macdonald, the SVP, mobility and business operations, told T+L in a statement. "Our partnerships with taxis look different around the world, and we're excited to team up with taxi software companies CMT and Curb, which will benefit taxi drivers and all New Yorkers."

Uber has offered local taxis in other cities for several years, including in Spain, Austria, Colombia, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, and Hong Kong. In fact, in Hong Kong and Turkey, it's the company's primary product, according to Uber.

The new partnership in New York City comes as Uber's food deliveries actually outpaced rides during the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. It also represents a thawing of tensions between the rideshare app and yellow cabs, according to the wire service, which previously competed for the same customers.

"We are excited about any proposal to more easily connect passengers with taxis and look forward to learning more about this agreement between Uber and the taxi apps and ensuring it complies with TLC rules," Ryan Wanttaja, acting commissioner of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, told The AP.

The new partnership is the latest expansion for Uber, which recently launched an Explore tab, allowing customers to book dinner reservations and see recommendations for popular tourist attractions. And last month, the company introduced its new "Privacy Center," allowing riders to see a breakdown of all the reviews drivers have left for them.