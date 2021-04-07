This Chic New Campground Has Instagram-worthy Cabins, Designer Airstreams, and a Drive-in Movie Theater

Located amidst the magnificent Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument near Bryce Canyon National Park, Yonder Escalante may just be what social distancing dreams are made of.

In April, Yonder, a collection of modern hybrid resort concepts designed to provide travelers with a new way to experience America's most beautiful national parks, announced the opening of its inaugural property in Utah, which comes complete with 20 acres to roam, several accommodation types to choose from, and access to some of the most stunning outdoor destinations of the American West.

indoor-outdoor lodge with sunken fire pit and chairs Image zoom Credit: Aleks Danielle Butman

"We are thrilled and fortunate to officially establish our new company, Yonder, today with the opening of our first property in the spectacular Southern Utah destination of Escalante," Charles Tate, chairman and co-owner of Yonder, shared in a statement. "The concept is rooted in the spirit of the American road trip, with the goal of connecting travelers to timeless Americana — the nostalgia of our past, an appreciation for the present-day, and a bright outlook toward the future. Guests are afforded an immersive connection to nature and the opportunity to partake in new experiences to explore the outdoors while staying true to a well-appointed lifestyle and never sacrificing on comfort, quality, or style."

Built on the grounds of a former drive-in movie theater, Yonder Escalante comes with 32 different accommodations, including 10 vintage airstreams that have been fully renovated to include all the modern amenities one would need while keeping their '60s nostalgia charm thanks to pops of vintage decor and Western-inspired pieces.

airstream interior with kitchen and couch Image zoom Credit: Aleks Danielle Butman

Guests can also choose to sleep in one of its 22 custom-designed A-frame cabins made out of exposed birch plywood and glass walls to look out to the desert views and take in the star-filled skies at night.

Travelers can even choose to roll up in their own RV to park at one of its 67 RV sites. Each site offers a variety of hook-up options and a private fire pit. Guests in the park will also have access to a full suite of amenities, including shower and laundry facilities, access to the central general store, and use of the property's lounge pool and hot tub. Classic cars are also parked for guests to attend a "drive-in" movie on certain nights. And though Yonder's first property feels an entire world away, it's actually just a three-minute drive from the town of Escalante, which is home to a handful of cafes, diners, and shops full of artisan goods for guests to take home.

dive-in movie with classic cars Image zoom Credit: Aleks Danielle Butman

"Our design was made to accentuate Yonder Escalante's fundamental ethos of adventure and discovery, but also incorporate elements of elegance, comfortability, and nostalgia," Hannah Collins, CEO of Yonder and principal designer and founder of ROY Hospitality Design Studio, shared. "Deeply valuing authenticity, we found it essential to integrate vintage and custom pieces that were representative of the property's history and the destination of Southern Utah as a whole. Escalante exudes a carefree energy that defines the Yonder experience, and we're excited for our guests to embrace that to the fullest extent."