Have Adult Children Living Back Home? Yelp Will Give You $2,000 to Re-empty the Nest

With the majority of America’s 18- to 29-year-olds living back with their parents during the pandemic, the company will help cover costs of moving adult children back out on their own.

As the global pandemic spread this year, young Americans living their early years of independence flocked back to living under their parents’ roofs — with 52% of 18- to 29-year-olds living with either one or both of their parents, according to a Pew Research study.

In order to encourage adult children to get back out on their own, Yelp will pay 10 winners $2,000 in the form of an electronic gift certificate to help with the costs of moving back out, as part of its “Re-Empty the Nest” campaign, launched today.

Parents who have an adult child living in their primary residence and "children" 18 years or older who are moving out of their parents’ primary residence can enter, as long as they reside in the contiguous 48 United States and have a free Yelp account with their real name and profile photo.

To enter, request a quote using the Yelp app for services that would help with the move in the categories of movers, home cleaning, handyman, plumbing, or landscaping. Submit a photo of that quote, along with answering the question, “Why do you need our help?” Ten winners will randomly be selected from eligible entries received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 30, 2020.

The promotion was partly inspired by the spike Yelp has seen in quote searches for moving services, with 34% more in San Francisco and 22% more in New York from June through mid-August, as compared to the same period last year, the company, which crowdsources local business reviews, said in its release.