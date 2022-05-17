Sky Bridge 721 stretches for 721 meters (about 2,365 feet) and hangs 95 meters (about 311 feet) above the valley below.

The World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Just Opened — and It Spans More Than 2,000 Feet

9: Visitors walk on the Sky Bridge 721, the world's longest suspension pedestrian bridge in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic on May 9, 2022. Sky Bridge 721, the longest pedestrian bridge in the world with a length of 721 meters and an elevation of 95 meters above the ground, is located in the Pardubice region (a break between the Eagle Mountains and the Jesenice).

The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge just opened in the Czech Republic, daring visitors to walk for nearly a half a mile at 300 feet above the ground.

The Sky Bridge 721, which opened last week and sits about a 3 hour drive from Prague, stretches for 721 meters (about 2,365 feet) and hangs 95 meters (about 311 feet) above the valley below. Visitors walk along the narrow, breathtaking bridge, crossing from one mountain ridge to another, supported by six main ropes and 60 wind ropes.

In total, the bridge took two years to complete.

"Sky Bridge 721 is not just a structure. It is a bridge that conveys the 'idea of time,'" according to the attraction's website. "Crossing the bridge over the majestic valley of the Mlýnský Stream gives all visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the local countryside and history through an educational trail called 'The Bridge of Time.'"

The longest suspension pedestrian bridge in the world Sky Bridge 721 is seen in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic on May 9, 2022. Credit: Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

To get to the bridge itself, visitors can either take a chairlift to the entrance or choose to walk or bike the nearly 2.5 mile trail. Tickets for the bridge must be purchased online in advance.

In addition to the gravity-defying heights, the bridge will feature an interactive game integrating the area's history from 1938 to 2021. The game will include a video narrated by a 16-year-old boy as well as an interactive display, which can be viewed through an app on smart phones.

The entire experience takes about an hour and a half to complete and cross the bridge.

Before the bridge in Portugal opened, the Kokonoe Yume Bridge in Japan held the Guinness World Record for longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world at 1,280 feet, according to The Associated Press, while the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland challenged that at 1,621 feet.