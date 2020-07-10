Barbados Wants You to Come Work Remotely By the Beach for Up a Year

There’s nothing quite like sticking your toes in soft, pink sand as you look out at the crystal clear water of the Caribbean. And now, Barbados is considering letting visitors do it for a whole year, making it the ultimate work from home destination.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley last week said the country is considering the idea of a 12-month “Barbados Welcome Stamp” that would allow tourists to spend extended time in paradise, working remotely.

“COVID-19 has presented tremendous challenges to those countries that are tourism and travel dependent and we have reached a position where we recognize that part of the challenge relates to short term travel,” Mottley said, according to the Barbados Government Information Service. “So, if we can have a mechanism that allows people who want to…take advantage of being in a different part of the world, of the sun, sea and sand, and … a stable society; one that functions well, then Barbados is a perfect place for you to come.”

Those who choose to take advantage of working from the dreamy locale would be able to stay in hotels, rental houses, villas, and condominiums, Mottley said, and workspaces would be available.

Several commercial flights to the island are planned with JetBlue expected to begin flights at the end of July and American Airlines to resume flights in the beginning of August.

In total, Barbados has recorded 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths, according to the Government Information Service. Of those, 90 have recovered and one is currently in isolation.