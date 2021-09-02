Woman's Attempt at Using Fake Vaccination Card to Visit Hawaii Goes Viral Due to Major Typo

A woman was arrested after allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — misspelling Moderna as "Maderna" to get into Hawaii — and the jokes on Twitter were relentless.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, from Illinois was arrested after she flew into Oahu last week, uploading her fake vaccination card to the state's Safe Travels Program, Hawaii News Now reported. Of course, the typo in her vaccine card was an immediate red flag for officials.

And it didn't take long for the jokes to start pouring in on Twitter once the story made headlines — and the Madonna theme was strong.

"When you accidentally buy Maderna tickets," one person tweeted.

"Maderna is literally what my Grandma Dorothy called Madonna in the 80s," another girl tweeted.

And a Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney called out the obvious nature of the mistake, joking: "'Maderna' - that's what we in law enforcement call 'a clue.'"

The woman was initially allowed to go about her vacation as officials investigated her background and medical records before she was eventually arrested at the airport trying to board a return flight.

While Hawaii News Now reported the card listed that her shot was administered by the National Guard in Delaware, the woman allegedly admitted she got the vaccination at her doctor's office and paid for the shot.

She was charged with falsifying vaccination documents and was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Domestic travelers heading to Hawaii can skip quarantine if they show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a "trusted partner" site, but this isn't the first time tourists traveling to the Aloha State have been arrested for faking vaccination records. Earlier this month, a pair of travelers from the mainland were arrested at Honolulu's airport after they apparently falsified vaccination cards.