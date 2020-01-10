A Gigantic, Flagship 'Harry Potter' Store is Coming to NYC This Summer

Image zoom RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo

A brand new, flagship Harry Potter store is coming to New York City this summer. Accio, wallet!

According to a statement from Warner Bros., the first official Harry Potter flagship store, Wizarding World, is coming to the Flatiron district in Manhattan. The store will be located at 935 Broadway, across from the Flatiron Building.

And Harry Potter fans will definitely not be disappointed. The store is planned to have three-stories and measure 20,000 square feet, so it’s basically the Diagon Alley store of our dreams. Remember all those magical “shopping” scenes from the movies? You’re about to actually live it.

The store will be home to “the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world,” according to the statement. Fans can also purchase personalized robes and a wand from a brand-new range of designs that will be specific to the New York store. In addition, the store will be selling some popular products from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, including Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans and other wizard gifts.

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” said Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros., in a statement.

Image zoom Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Image zoom Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Roots added that the company chose New York City because its “a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences.” It would make sense to have such a grand store open in London, but until that happens, it might be good to plan a summer trip to NYC. Let’s hope there will be more magical stores in other cities in the future.

More information about Wizarding World will be announced later in 2020.