Here's Where Americans Are Traveling This Winter, According to Tripadvisor

Packing Up for Winter Holiday: an Open Suitcase Full of Clothes and Other Objects Ready to be Packed

The overwhelming majority of Americans who plan to travel this winter will remain stateside, according to a survey from Tripadvisor shared with Travel + Leisure.

More than half of the Americans surveyed, or 55%, said they plan to take a trip this winter, an increase from the 50% who traveled in winter 2020, according to the survey. But winter traveler numbers aren't quite back to 2019 levels just yet.

Of those who do plan to hit the road, 94% of them have set their sights on a domestic trip despite international borders opening up all over the world.

But while most travelers plan to stay closer to home, some will still venture outside of their comfort zone as the study found 37% of travelers plan to go somewhere they haven't been before.

New York City came in as Tripadvisor's No. 1 most popular destination for American travelers this winter for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The city also had the most-booked experience this winter with the New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour, according to the company.

Of those who do plan to grab their passports and leave the country, Paris was the fastest-growing destination from the fall to the winter for American travelers, followed by London and Rome. All three European cities have welcomed American tourists.

When it comes to timing, Tripadvisor noted Americans are planning their getaways around the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays with the most popular travel dates being Dec. 16, Dec. 30, and Nov. 24, respectively.

Of those who do plan to travel but haven't yet booked a trip, the site found 74% are waiting until November or December to do so.

And when travelers get to their destination, they're searching for family-style and mid-range hotels as well as amenities like a pool, free breakfast, all-inclusive, a beach location, and — a popular pandemic-era feature — free cancellation.

