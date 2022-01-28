In order to nab the deal, you'll have to email the hotel at frontdeskmanagers@jamesnomad.com and mention the word "Snowcation" in your message.

This Manhattan Hotel Is Offering New Yorkers $8 Rooms, More Discounts Ahead of Winter Storm — but You'll Have to Act Now

As the East Coast prepares for a major storm that could bring more than eight inches of snow, one Manhattan boutique hotel is giving away rooms for only $8.

The James NoMad in Manhattan is offering eight New Yorkers the chance to spend the blustery winter weekend in a cozy staycation. But you'll have to work quickly if you want it.

The first eight people (starting right now) to contact the hotel for a stay this weekend will be able to book one night for only $8 — a practical steal, considering rooms typically run for more than $200 per night.

But if all eight spots are nabbed by the time you send your email, you can still get in on the action. Any guest who emails the hotel by 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 can get 10% off their stay by mentioning "Snowcation."

In order to nab the deal, you'll have to email the hotel at frontdeskmanagers@jamesnomad.com and mention the word "Snowcation" in your message. The $8 stays are only available for the evening of Saturday, Jan. 29 and guests must check out on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 30.

The hotel will be extra cozy this weekend in expectation of the storm. On Saturday, the hotel will have a spiked hot cocoa cart available for guests. It may be cold outside, but you won't feel the chill at all when you're snuggled up in a hotel bed with a cup of hot cocoa.

And if battling the snow to even get to the hotel seems daunting, rest assured that you won't have to leave the property for your entire stay. The James NoMad offers on-site dining at its restaurants Scarpetta and Bourke Street Bakery and The Seville for cocktails.

For those who want to stay warm in their rooms, the in-room dining menu is equally as scrumptious, with options like lobster rolls, chicken soup, and hot fudge sundaes all available for delivery.