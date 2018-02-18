This Scenic 'Snow Train' in Colorado Takes Skiers Straight to the Mountain

Yes, visiting the mountains for an epic ski adventure is special enough, but Winter Park Resort in Colorado is upping the magic factor by allowing guests to arrive by snow train.

According to the resort, the Winter Park express runs every Saturday and Sunday, along with a few select Fridays, throughout the winter, shuttling guests from Denver’s Union Station straight to the resort. In fact, according to the Denver Business Journal, the ski lift is just steps from the train stop.

Waiting on the platform for the Amtrak Winter Park train Credit: Charles Stemen/Winter Park Resort

“With the train as part of your plans you won’t be stuck in your car while someone else gets first tracks on fresh powder,” the resort explained on its site. “Instead, imagine the weight lifted from your shoulders knowing you’ll be comfortably avoiding road rage on a scenic route through the Moffat Tunnel, arriving just around 9am, ready to hit the slopes.”

To make things even more seamless the resort has also teamed up with Lyft to help you shuttle your ski and snowboard gear from the train to the mountain. Riders get $5 off their first Lyft Ski Rack ride with code SKICO.

Moreover, when you book a ticket on the train you’ll instantly gain access to a ton of discounts at Winter Park area restaurants.

The Amtrak Winter Park train at Union Station Credit: Carl Frey/Winter Park Resort

Best of all, the train trip will only set you back around $30, which is well worth the price tag to avoid the hassle of mountain traffic.