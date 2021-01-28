You Could Win a Trip to Puerto Rico By Simply Blocking Off a Week On Your Calendar

Though you may not be able to hop on a plane today, Discover Puerto Rico wants you to at least start imaging your trips in the future.

This week, Discover Puerto Rico announced its new partnership with JetBlue and San Juan Marriott, which have all come together to inspire travelers to plan a future trip and give away a vacation to one lucky person who actually takes part in the exercise.

"Puerto Rico is a great option for travelers seeking warm temperatures, rich history, abundant natural attractions, delectable cuisine, and an international flair," Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, shared in a statement. "The Island is an ideal place to visit when responsible travelers are ready, given the prioritization of health and safety measures and entry requirements in place to ensure a safe vacation."

Here's how it works: The three companies invite travelers to pick any week of 2021 and block their digital calendars for a "vacation in Puerto Rico." Participants need to include the subject line on the calendar event, "Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico." Then, simply include Vacation@DiscoverPuertoRico.com as a participant on the calendar invite to secure entry to the giveaway and press send.

Three winners will win two roundtrip JetBlue certificates to Puerto Rico plus a six-day/five-night stay at the beachside resort San Juan Marriott. Additionally, one hundred participants will receive a goodie bag with travel swag to inspire them for their upcoming travels.

"As the largest airline in Puerto Rico, we're excited to launch a partnership with Discover Puerto Rico encouraging travelers to choose days for a future vacation to the island," Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue, said. "With so much pent-up travel demand, we look forward to welcoming customers whenever they are ready to Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico, knowing they can count on us to deliver a safe travel experience and an award-winning service."

Even if you don't win the trip, you'll still come out on top. That's because, as Discover Puerto noted, studies show taking a simple first step of blocking the time will increase chances of following through with plans while also increasing your happiness levels. So take 30 seconds today to make a calendar invite. Because you deserve a little happiness right now.

For more information on the giveaway, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.