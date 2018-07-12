This Is the Pregnancy Tip Pippa Middleton Learned From Serena Williams

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton in the stands of court one on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships

On Wednesday, tennis superfan Pippa Middleton once again made an appearance at Wimbledon. And, like always, she brought her high style with her.

Middleton, who is reportedly somewhere around five months pregnant, showed off her impeccable summer style at the event on Wednesday, wearing a striped linen shirt dress by Ralph Lauren, according to Daily Mail. Only left in limited sizes, the dress is on sale right now for $147 (originally $245) at saksfifthavenue.com.

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton seen on day nine of The Championships at Wimbledon, London on July 11, 2018 Credit: HGL/GC Images

She paired the dress with a simple black cross-body bag and a pair of lace-up espadrilles, which were similar to the pair she wore to the French Open earlier this year.

As usual, her dedicated brother, James Middleton, was by her side for the event, wearing a coordinating dark blue shirt and polka-dot pants. He also joined her for her first appearance at this year’s Wimbledon event last Thursday. Then, Pippa rocked an equally cool look — a white eyelet Anna Mason dress with a ruffle sleeve detail. (You can also find a more affordable lookalike at Nordstrom.) She paired the dress with a J.Crew clutch that's currently on sale, oversized Chanel sunglasses, hoop earrings, and wedge heels, People reported.

And truly, Middleton isn’t letting her pregnancy slow down her love for the game. In fact, as she recently wrote in her column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, she plans to be just like Serena Williams until her baby arrives.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” Pippa, wrote. “Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

Middleton added, “Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis.”