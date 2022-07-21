News The Queen Isn't Happy About Prince William and Kate Middleton's Most Recent Trip — Here's Why The Duke and Duchess have defied protocol once again. By Stacey Leasca Stacey Leasca Instagram Twitter Website Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly in hot water with grandma (you know, the Queen of England) over their recent travels. "It looks like Prince William and Catherine have defied orders from the queen," royal expert Neil Sean recently shared on his YouTube channel. "This week, they were seen boarding a helicopter in the back area of Kensington Palace as they enjoy a short holiday. This left the queen concerned. It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons." Although it was unclear where the the royal couple family was off to, they were joined by their three kids George, Charlotte, and Louis in tow which is against protocol on the off chance tragedy strikes. This is specifically important for Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George as they're in line for the throne. Neil added the couple was likely expected to "explain the cause of their actions" upon their return. And this isn't the first time the Cambridges have received a talking to from the queen about this. In December 2021, The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth chatted with the Duke and Duchess over their frequent use of helicopters. A source close to the family shared with the publication that the Queen is "terrified" of a disaster happening in the air. "Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport," the source shared." "It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit