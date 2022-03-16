White House to Resume Public Tours Next Month — What to Know

Members of the public will once again be able to enter the White House on April 15.

The White House will resume offering public tours next month after being on hiatus for much of the past two years.

Members of the public will once again be able to enter the White House on April 15 for a scheduled tour of the famous building, according to the federal government. Initially, tours will be offered from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays except for federal holidays.

All White House tours are free but must be scheduled through a member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator within 21 to 90 days of the requested tour date.

"The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance," the White House wrote in a statement.

Face masks will not be required on the tours, but will "be available when entering the White House complex for those who choose to wear them." Additionally, visitors must remain home if they have tested positive for COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms, or if they have been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 within the past 10 days.

The White House has been largely closed to the public since the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials tried to resume public tours in September 2020, but that was short-lived.

Tours include the chance to step into Washington D.C.'s history, including seeing the China Room — which is home to the formal dishware of former presidents — as well as the State Dining Room where formal meals with visiting heads of state are held.

And those who can't make it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue just yet can still see the historic building through a virtual tour with Google Arts & Culture.