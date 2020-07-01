Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide

From lounging on Caribbean beaches to sightseeing in Europe, Americans now have options when it comes to international travel.

The last to years may not have brought an immediate end to the coronavirus pandemic, but it brought a renewed sense of hope when it comes to traveling. And many Americans are taking advantage of that feeling, looking ahead, and planning their next vacations.

The options for those who want to add another stamp to their passport have steadily grown since the world was first put on hold last year — albeit often with more paperwork, testing, and pre-planning required. Now, foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status and a negative test prior to boarding an airplane to the United States. The United States' new international air travel policy, replaces the existing country-by-country restrictions, putting in place a consistent approach worldwide.

Those who fly back to the United States will also be required to show a negative test before boarding a flight home. To provide even greater peace of mind to travelers, many airlines and airports have started offering on-site rapid COVID-19 tests.

Below is a list of countries currently accepting American travelers along with each destination's travel protocol and their advisory level determined by the State Department. Countries that are accepting American travelers but require visitors to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival are also listed separately.

Albania

Albania A woman wearing a face mask, walks in Tirana's main square. | Credit: GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images

Vaccinated U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Albania without showing any test results or being required to quarantine, according to the U.S. Embassy in Albania.

Anguilla

Travelers to Anguilla must be vaccinated and submit a negative COVID-19 test within two days of arrival. Guests who have not received their booster must also test upon arrival.

Guests staying for more than eight days may need to test again on day four.

Antigua and Barbuda

Vaccinated travelers no longer need to test prior to travel to Antigua and Barbuda. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test within three days or an antigen test within 24 hours.

Argentina

Eligible travelers to Argentina must have received a completed vaccination at least 14 days before entering and will also have to fill out an "Affidavit of Migration" and show proof they have insurance that covers COVID-19.

Armenia

Americans can enter Armenia by air and must either arrive with proof of vaccination, negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arrival or get tested upon arrival at the airport, which will also require self isolation until there id a negative result. according to the U.S. Embassy in Armenia. Children under 6 are exempt from testing.

Australia

Australia is open to fully vaccinated passengers. Upon arrival, all passengers will need to present a Digital Passenger Declaration within 72 hours of departure for Australia.

Aerial view of a resort-lined beach in Aruba Credit: Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority

Aruba

Travelers to Aruba no longer are required to be vaccinated or present a negative Covid-19 test. Passengers will be required to purchase Aruba Visitor Insurance and complete an embarkation form prior to arrival.

Bahamas

Travelers to the Bahamas can skip the islands' mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 within three days before their departure, along with applying for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa after their test. Unvaccinated travelers must take a molecular test, while vaccinated travelers have the choice between taking a rapid test or a molecular test.

Visitors are then required to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Health Travel Visa.

Barbados

Barbados requires travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of their arrival to enter, or a rapid PCR test within one day of travel, according to the Barbados tourism website. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for at least five days before taking a second PCR test. Upon return to the United States outbound travelers will be required to pay $100 USD per test.

Travelers must complete an immigration form and download the BIMSafe app, which public health teams will use to check-in. Travelers must also monitor their temperature for seven days after arrival.

Mask wearing is required in public spaces.

Barbados is also welcoming visitors to move to the island for a year for the ultimate remote work experience.

Bahrain

Passengers must download the BeAware Bahrain app. Bahrain no longer requires testing or proof of vaccination.

Belize

Vaccinated travelers to Belize will no longer need a negative test to enter. Unvaccinated visitors aged 5 and older will need a negative test to enter. All tourists will need proof of country health insurance and will need to stay in a government approved accommodation.

Testing is available in the airport for $50 cash only.

Stonehole Bay in Bermuda Stonehole Bay in Bermuda | Credit: Bermuda Tourism Authority

Bermuda

Bermuda will require all visitors to show proof of current vaccination status and a negative COVID-19 test result (both antigen or PCR tests are allowed) within two days of arriving on the island, according to the Bermuda Tourism Authority. Travelers will need to complete an authorization form with this information 24 – 48 hours prior to arrival. Up-to-date vaccination status is defined as having received a second dose within six months, or three doses of the vaccine.

No further testing will be required upon arrival. If the country origin requires a negative test to reenter, Bermuda will automatically schedule the test for visitors.

Bolivia

The Bolivian Government requires travelers to arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours if coming from a country in North America, Europe, or Asia, according to the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia. Passengers should also expect to undergo temperature checks, unvaccinated travelers will be tested upon arrival at their own expense.

Face masks are required to be worn in public places.

Bonaire

Bonaire no longer requires proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

U.S. citizens can travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina as long as they are vaccinated, present a negative COVID-19 PCR test no older than 48 hours from their arrival, or a doctors certificate of COVID-19 recovery according to the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Botswana

Vaccinated U.S. travelers can enter the country without providing a negative test. Unvaccinated travelers must test within 72 hours of their departure for Botswana, and again on arrival at their own cost according to the U.S. Embassy in Botswana.

Brazil

Foreign visitors aged 12 and older must be vaccinated. Travelers will also have to fill out a Traveler's Health Declaration online. Children under 12 years old who are accompanied and all children under 2 are exempt from testing.

Unvaccinated adults must apply for exempt entry.

Cambodia Cambodia | Credit: Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

Cambodia

All travelers to Cambodia will need a visa to enter. Vaccinated travelers may enter without testing or quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for seven days at a facility at their own expense.

Cambodia is one of the most inoculated countries in Southeast Asia with approximately 90% of the population vaccinated.

Canada

To enter Canada, American travelers must be fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. Vaccinated tourists must test negative for COVID-19 before traveling (via PCR test), carry paper copies of their vaccination records, and upload their documents to the ArriveCAN app or website.

Chile

Testing prior to entry is no longer required, but encouraged. Passengers must fill out a traveler's affidavit within 48 hours of boarding and provide proof of travel insurance with a minimum coverage of $30,000. A COVID-19 vaccination pass is no longer required, but visitors may be asked to present a proof of vaccination to enter private businesses.

Colombia

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Colombia without testing, and unvaccinated travelers must test prior to arrival with a PCR test taken within 72 hours, or a rapid test taken within 24 hours. All travelers must complete the Migracion Colombia's Check-Mig immigration form

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is open to visitors without any additional health screenings however, all passengers are required to fill out a Health Pass 72 hours prior to arrival. according to the Croatian Ministry of Interior.

Many restaurants, bars, museums and other attractions require proof of vaccination to enter. There is still a mask mandate.

Croatia

Croatia has lifted all COVID-19 related entry requirements.

Curacao Credit: Courtesy of Curacao Tourism Board

Curaçao

While there is no longer a requirement for a pre-departure COVID-19 test, travelers will still need to fill out an online immigration card and Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of their departure, according to the Curaçao Tourist Board. Travelers must also have medical insurance to cover them if they become ill with the virus while visiting. Travelers will also be subject to a health check upon arrival, according to the Curaçao Tourist Board.

The island, which asks people to wear face masks if they cannot be at least 6 feet apart, has also introduced a "Dushi Stay" app — dushi meaning "sweet" in Papiamentu — to help visitors keep track of everything from entry requirements to which restaurants, attractions, and beaches are open.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has removed all COVID-19 entry restrictions.

Democratic Republic Of The Congo

All travelers aged 11 and older must present a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must undergo a secondary test upon arrival, and must quarantine at their own expense until a negative result is produced.

Travelers must register online before departure and will be tested again at the airport once they arrive at their own expense — about $45 — self quarantining until they receive a negative result (usually within 24 hours). Travelers will also have to get re-tested within three days of their plans to leave the country.

In addition to COVID-19 measures, travelers must show a World Health Organization card with proof of a yellow fever vaccination.

Denmark

As of April 1, Denmark has removed all preexisting COVID-19 measures.

Djibouti

Travelers must apply for an eVisa online prior to arrival. All passengers must be vaccinated and must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 24 to 72 hours before arrival and submit an online health questionnaire at least 24 hours prior to arrival.

Upon arrival, passengers will be tested again which costs about $30. If a large percentage of a flight tests positive with the saliva test, the government may require a follow-up nasal swab test. The ministry of health suggests a a five day quarantine for all international visitors.

Dominica

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine on arrival. All travelers will be required to complete a health questionnaire at least 24 hours prior to arrival and pay a $40 fee. Only unvaccinated travelers will also need a negative PCR test taken with 72 hours, or a negative rapid test taken within 72 hours.

Upon arrival, travelers may also have to undergo a rapid test. If it is negative, travelers will be taken to either a "Safe in Nature" certified property or a quarantine location for at least five days. On the fifth day, travelers will be re-tested and can be medically cleared if that result is negative.

Beach in Dominican Republic, Caribbean Credit: VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Dominican Republic

As part of the Dominican Republic's "Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan," visitors are no longer required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country. Additionally, mass testing will not be performed at the airport upon arrival, but will instead be done at random, vaccinated travelers are exempt. Travelers must fill out a Traveler's Health Affidavit online before traveling to the DR. All travelers will have their temperatures checked upon arrival.

Ecuador

Travelers to Ecuador must either have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR result taken within 72 hours of boarding a flight. Travelers must also fill out a declaration of health form and may be subject to random testing.

The Galapagos has its own restrictions, including requiring travelers to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before arrival to the islands.

Egypt

The U.S. Embassy advises that travelers to Egypt must present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, the result preferably with a scan-able QR code.

Tourists must also show proof of health insurance upon arrival. Visitors who do go to Egypt will notice health and safety protocols at hotels, including electronic check-in, temperature checks, and sanitization of luggage, according to the country's tourism site.

El Salvador

Americans are allowed to enter El Salvador, the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador encourages travelers to check with their airline to avoid any complications. In November 2021 El Salvador stopped requiring visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for entry.

Finland

Finland has reopened to all vaccinated travelers, no test is required for vaccinated travelers. Unvaccinated travelers must provide reason to travel. At this time, all travelers born in 2006 or earlier will be required to show proof of vaccination.

France

Fully vaccinated Americans may enter France without a negative COVID-19 test, the CDC vaccination card is accepted for entry.

French Polynesia

To enter French Polynesia, travelers must provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry. Prior to entering French Polynesia, travelers must fill out a ETIS.pf portal and provide proof of vaccination. Travelers who have received their second vaccination more than nine months prior to travel will be required to have a booster shot as well.

Travelers who do not have a vaccination must have to quarantine for seven days, and provide proof of a compelling reason to enter (tourism does not apply). Anyone who comes to French Polynesia may have to test upon arrival and on the fourth day of their stay (which costs $50).

Germany

Travelers to Germany must present a vaccination card with at least two completed doses, or a negative COVID-19 test, both PCR and rapid are accepted. Travelers may also use proof of recovery of covid-19 within the last six months, according to the Ministry of Health. Unvaccinated travelers must present a compelling reason to travel.

Ghana

All travelers (non-residents) to Ghana aged 18 and older must be vaccinated.

Greece

Visitors to Greece no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Grenada

Travelers to Grenada no longer need to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Guatemala

Guatemala requires travelers to present proof or vaccination or to show a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test conducted within 72 hours before their departure, according to the U.S. Embassy. Travelers must also fill out an online immigration pre-check form.

Haiti

All travelers coming into Haiti must show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding your flight to Haiti. Visitors may also use their proof of recovery for COVID-19.

Honduras

Vaccinated travelers do not need to present a negative test upon arrival. Unvaccinated travelers can enter Honduras if they possess a negative COVID-19 test, according to the U.S. Embassy in Honduras. Travelers are required to complete a pre-check form prior to travel.

Iceland

Iceland has rolled back all COVID-19 restrictions.

Ireland

Ireland has rolled back all COVID-19 restrictions for foreign travelers.

Israel

Israel is welcoming both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Travelers no longer to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry into Israel.

Italy

International travelers can enter Italy by simply showing they have been fully vaccinated within nine months or have received a booster shot, travelers may also enter if they have a medical proof of COVID-19 recovery within 180 days, or a negative molecular test result from the past 72 hours. There is no need for a test for vaccinated travelers.

Jamaica Credit: Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

Jamaica

Jamaica no longer requires proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

Kenya

Fully vaccinated travelers are now exempt from testing. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test within 72 hours or arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must then test again upon arrival and pay $30 for a rapid test. If they are positive, they must then pay $50 for a PCR test and self-isolate.

Kosovo

Kosovo has removed all COVID-19 related restrictions.

Lebanon

Vaccinated travelers to Lebanon (who have received the booster if their last dose was longer than 6 months ago) are exempt from testing. Unvaccinated travelers to Lebanon will need a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before their flight. Unvaccinated travelers will then be subject to a rapid test upon arrival, and must self-isolate until they have a result (usually within 24 hours).

Liberia

Travelers to Liberia aged 18 and older must provide proof of vaccination and complete a full health screening in the Lib Travel app. Travelers aged 5 years and older must also provide a PCR or rapid COVID-19 test.

The Maldives The Maldives | Credit: Philipp Herder/picture alliance via Getty Images

Maldives

Americans looking to take advantage of the luxury of overwater bungalows need to look no further than the Maldives. There is no longer a need for a negative COVID-19 test, but travelers must fill out a traveler health declaration form online within 72 hours of departure.

Travelers will also need proof of booked accommodation, and there is no quarantine for as long as travelers do not exhibit any symptoms.

Malta

Vaccinated travelers may enter Malta without quarantine or testing so long as their have their documents approved via the VeriFLY app. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine in a designated facility upon arrival. All passengers must fill out the Passenger Locator Form

Malta was the first European Union country to reach herd immunity. Americans must upload their vaccination information to a CDC-verified app to enter Malta.

Mexico

Mexico is open to tourists arriving by air from the U.S. Travelers do not have to show proof of a vaccine or a negative PCR test for COVID-19 to enter Mexico.

Montenegro

Visitors to Montenegro are no longer required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result according to the U.S. Embassy in Montenegro.

Menara Pavilion and Gardens, Marrakesh reflections on the water Credit: Peerakit Jirachetthakun/Getty Images

Morocco

Travelers to Morocco must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative PCR result taken within 72 hours of travel. Children under 12 are exempt. All travelers are required to fill out a Public Health Passenger Form.

Namibia

Travelers to Namibia from the U.S. must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or proof of vaccination according to the U.S. Embassy in Namibia.

Nepal

Travelers to Nepal by air must show proof of vaccination, if not they must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

Himalayan Mount Everest The Himalayan Mount Everest and other mounts ranges are pictured from Namche Bazar in the Everest region. | Credit: PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty

Netherlands

The Netherlands welcomes American travelers for nonessential reasons if they are fully vaccinated (and if the vaccine occurred more than 260 days prior to travel a booster is required), according to the government.

Travelers must fill out a Health Declaration form.

Nicaragua

Nicaragua allows travelers from the U.S. to come as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of entry, according to the U.S. Embassy in Nicaragua. U.S. travelers are not required to quarantine upon arrival. All travelers are required to fill out a form prior to travel.

North Macedonia

U.S. travelers to North Macedonia are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Norway

Visitors may enter Norway without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Pakistan

Vaccinated travelers to Pakistan no longer need a test to enter, they will need to provide contact information through the country's PassTrack mobile app, according to the Government of Pakistan. Unvaccinated travelers will need a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of boarding.

At the airport, arriving passengers may be subject to rapid testing, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan.

Amador Causeway in Panama Credit: Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images

Panama

Travelers who have a test older than 72 hours may test upon landing and pay $50 per test.

Peru

Americans can enter Peru as long as they provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 48 hours of departure. Children under 12 years old can show a certificate of health from a doctor in lieu of a negative test. All travelers must fill out a Health Affidavit form.

Visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination to access indoor areas or crowded outdoor areas such as beaches or pools.

Portugal

Americans must show proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of their departure — or an antigen test taken 24 hours before their trip, according to the U.S. embassy in Portugal. Portugal may not accept a cdc vaccination card so vaccinated Americans are encouraged to provide testing.

Other destinations within Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) may require additional testing, even for travelers already in the country, so you may need to test multiple times if you're traveling to the islands or to various Portuguese destinations.

Travelers to Portugal must fill out a Passenger Locator Form. The Portuguese government will review the COVID-19 and American tourism situation every two weeks and determine whether to continue moving forward on this reopening trajectory.

Qatar

Qatar is now welcoming fully vaccinated U.S. travelers and will not require them to quarantine upon arrival. However, fully vaccinated Americans still have to take a PCR test for COVID-19 prior to their arrival and apply for entry on the country's 'Ehteraz' website 3 days prior to arrival. Unvaccinated Americans will be subject to a 5-day quarantine and PCR and rapid testing on their fifth day in quarantine.

Rawanda

Travelers are allowed to go to Rwanda, but must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their flight, according to the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda. Upon arrival, visitors must undergo a second test and pay $5. Travelers must also test prior to departure. All travelers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form with passport information, travel details, and hotel confirmations prior to arrival.

International tourists must schedule their visit to a national park within 72 hours of receiving a negative test result. When travelers are ready to leave the country, they must test negative for the virus once again before their scheduled departure.

Singapore

Singapore opened to vaccinated travelers only, as of mid-October 2021, allowing tourists to visit without quarantining. Passengers can apply for entry under the Vaccinated Travel Lane program. Currently, however the program only accepts U.S. travelers who have a SMART Health Card or other approved digital COVID-19 vaccination records.

Unvaccinated travelers must apply for permission to enter.

Spain

Travelers can still enter Spain with proof of vaccination or proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 6 months. Children under 12 are exempt from showing any vaccination or test certificates.

All U.S. travelers must also fill out a SPTH Health Control form.

The relaxed rules come just ahead of the busy summer season as Spain emerges as one of the most desired destinations in the world.

St. Barts

Vaccinated travelers to St. Barts no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test, unvaccinated travelers will be required to obtain a negative result taken within 72 hours for PCR, or 48 hours for a rapid. All visitors will be required to present a signed statement stating that they are unaware of any exposure to COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

St. Kitts and Nevis

Pigeon Beach, Saint Lucia Credit: DANIEL SLIM/Getty

St. Lucia

Vaccinated Travelers to St. Lucia are not required to test prior to travel, but are required to complete a Pre-Arrival Travel Registration Form, according to the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS.

Unvaccinated travelers present a negative PCR test taken within 5 days of travel.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines have to complete a pre-arrival form, which can be accessed online, according to the U.S. Embassy in Barbados. Vaccinated travelers from the U.S. also need to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Unvaccinated travelers must also provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours along and must quarantine for seven days upon arrival with additional testing on day five.

Sint Maarten

St. Maarten is open to American travelers, and those who wish to visit must upload a completed health declaration before departing. Vaccinated travelers who have received a booster shot are no longer required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, according to St. Maarten government officials.

Unvaccinated travelers must present a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel, or a rapid test taken with 24 hours.

Senegal

Travelers to Senegal are allowed to enter as long as they show a negative COVID-19 PCR test within five days before arrival, or proof of vaccination according to the U.S. Embassy in Senegal. Airlines will check tests before boarding. Children under two years old are exempt.

Serbia Serbia | Credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Serbia

Serbia has removed all COVID-19 entry requirements.

Seychelles

All travelers will need a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Health insurance covering COVID-19 related costs is required, travelers with proof of COVID-19 recovery in the past six months are exempt from testing, according to the U.S. embassy.

All passengers will be required to apply for travel authorization 72 hours prior to departure.

South Africa

The U.S. embassy recommends that vaccinated Americans also get tested as the CDC vaccination card is not always accepted.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is open to U.S. travelers — travelers will need to purchase insurance for $12/ month and fill out an online form. Vaccinated travelers and children under 12 do not need to test prior to entry. Unvaccinated travelers will need to present either a PCR or rapid test.

Switzerland

Travelers may enter Switzerland without providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Tanzania

All travelers to Tanzania will be required to complete a health surveillance form within 24 hours of arrival. Vaccinated travelers (with a QR code) will be able to enter without testing. Unvaccinated travelers must provide a PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, it must also include a QR code. Children 5 and under are not required to test.

Thailand

Vaccinated travelers to Thailand may now enter without quarantine under the country's test and go program. Travelers must submit a form online and prove they have health insurance that can cover up to $100,000 in medical expenses.

Unvaccinated travelers will be required to fill out the above form, provide proof of insurance, and provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. If unvaccinated travelers do not provide testing they will be subject to a quarantine.

Turkey

Vaccinated travelers or travelers who have proof of COVID-19 recovery in the last 6 months are exempt from testing. Turkey requires all other international passengers 6 years old and older to arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Turkey. Travelers need to show the test to the airline during check-in.

Visitors are not required to quarantine upon arrival. A nightly curfew has been implemented, but foreign tourists are exempt.

Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos | Credit: Courtesy of Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board

Turks and Caicos

Travelers must be vaccinated to enter, a negative test is not required.

United Arab Emirates

Vaccinated travelers do not need to test before travel. Unvaccinated travelers and travelers under 16 will need either a PCR taken within 48 hours, or a certificate of recovery from the last 30 days, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in the United Arab Emirates.

Visitors are also required to have medical travel insurance that covers COVID-19, according to the Dubai Corporation of Tourism & Commerce Marketing. The airport will also implement thermal temperature screenings that travelers may be subject to.

Travelers are advised in Abu Dhabi they will need proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 14 days to enter public indoor areas such as hotels, restaurants, and malls.

Uganda

Fully vaccinated travelers and children 5 and under to Uganda may enter without testing. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 before boarding.

United Kingdom

The UK has lifted all COVID-19 related entry restrictions.

Zambia

Vaccinated travelers to Zambia may enter without testing. Unvaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Children under 12 are exempt All travelers will be subject to health screenings upon arrival.

Zimbabwe

Travelers to Zimbabwe must be vaccinated to enter without a COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated travelers will need to provide a negative PCR taken within 48 hours of travel. According to the U.S. Embassy all travelers will be tested prior to departure.