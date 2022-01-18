9 Mobility-friendly Trips That Are Accessible to All Travelers — to Destinations Like Greece, Costa Rica, and Morocco
Wheel the World is already known for making global travel more accessible for people with disabilities and seniors — and now the travel booking platform is making group travel easier with its launch of nine fully accessible tours, announced last week.
Each of the packages includes accessible accommodations, bathroom stops, locally trained guides, and other logistical offerings that ensure nothing stands in the way of experiencing the world. With eight to 10 people on each tour, the trips will also have different numbers of spots for manual and power wheelchair users.
The initial offerings include Wonders of Athens (10 days, from $3,850 per person); Discover Switzerland (seven nights, from $3,720 per person); Jungle Adventure in Costa Rica (six nights, from $2,400 per person); Highlights of Morocco (seven nights, $2,570 per person); and History, Culture, and Community in New York (four nights, from $2,590 per person). Also on the roster are a seniors trip to Israel (nine days, from $5,600 per person) and a women-only Morocco tour (seven nights, from $2,680 per person). Departure dates for 2022 trips start in April and run through November.
"My group trip experiences are among my favorite travels, as they combine the joy of experiencing a new place with community and camaraderie, elements that are much needed following the isolation of the pandemic," Wheel the World co-founder and CEO Alvaro Silberstein said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "We will continue to collaborate with our colleagues in the travel industry to seek out and expand access to the best accessible travel opportunities around the globe."
In addition to the group tours, Wheel the World has been offering accommodations, activities, and private trips to travelers with disabilities to more than 80 destinations. "We know that all of us have different needs when it comes to accessibility and planning a trip can be a big effort," the company, whose purpose is to "make the world accessible," says on its site. "We believe that we, people with disabilities, should experience the world like anyone else."
