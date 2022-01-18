9 Mobility-friendly Trips That Are Accessible to All Travelers — to Destinations Like Greece, Costa Rica, and Morocco

Wheel the World is already known for making global travel more accessible for people with disabilities and seniors — and now the travel booking platform is making group travel easier with its launch of nine fully accessible tours, announced last week.

Each of the packages includes accessible accommodations, bathroom stops, locally trained guides, and other logistical offerings that ensure nothing stands in the way of experiencing the world. With eight to 10 people on each tour, the trips will also have different numbers of spots for manual and power wheelchair users.

"My group trip experiences are among my favorite travels, as they combine the joy of experiencing a new place with community and camaraderie, elements that are much needed following the isolation of the pandemic," Wheel the World co-founder and CEO Alvaro Silberstein said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "We will continue to collaborate with our colleagues in the travel industry to seek out and expand access to the best accessible travel opportunities around the globe."

