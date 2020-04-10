A Guide to All 50 States' COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

What to know about each state's quarantine or travel rules.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact not only traveling abroad, but on domestic travel as well and many states have taken precautions to prevent its spread within local communities.

But while all international travelers returning to the U.S. must get tested before boarding a flight, domestic restrictions are still done on a state-by-state basis.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of what travelers need to know about quarantine rules and travel restrictions if they're planning a trip. For the number of coronavirus cases in each state and local protocols, please see their official state or health department websites listed for the most updated information.

Alabama

Alabama currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Alaska

Alaska no longer requires visitors from out-of-state to arrive with a negative COVID-19 test. However, the state's Gov. Mike Dunleavy said travelers can still choose to get tested upon arrival at the airport for a cost.

Arizona

Arizona currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Arkansas

Arkansas currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

California

California urges visitors as well as returning residents entering the state to self-quarantine for 10 days. Those who travel for essential reasons are exempt.

In January, the state lifted a regional stay-at-home order.

Notable closures: Disneyland Resort in California remains closed even as the theme park has reopened shopping and dining in its Downtown Disney District. In addition, Lake Tahoe had closed to tourists for the holiday season.

Colorado

Colorado currently has no statewide travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining. However, Pitkin County — home to Aspen — requires visitors to complete an online travel affidavit, test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving, and be symptom-free for 10 days before traveling.

Please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants throughout the state are handling the pandemic.

Connecticut

Travelers heading to Connecticut must either self-quarantine for 10 days upon arrival or arrive with a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours and complete a travel health form. Travelers who have tested positive within 90 days and recovered are exempt, but vaccinated travelers are not.

Failure to comply may result in a $500 fine for each violation.

Travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are exempt from the order. Connecticut residents who travel to a neighboring affected state for less than 24 hours are also exempt.

Delaware

Delaware currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

District of Columbia

Washington D.C. requires anyone coming from a high-risk state (found in the link above) — which currently includes the majority of the country — to get tested within 72 hours of traveling, and not travel if they test positive for the virus. Visitors who stay in D.C. for more than three days will have to get re-tested within three to five days of arrival.

Travel to and from several states is exempt from the order, including neighboring Maryland and Virginia.

Florida

Walt Disney World during Global Pandemic, Guests and Safety Precautions Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Florida currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic. Disney World and Universal are open with new health and safety protocols in place.

Georgia

Georgia currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Hawaii

Several airlines, including United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and American Airlines have introduced pre-flight testing programs for passengers heading to the Aloha state.

The island of Kauai has opted for stricter protocols, requiring visitors to test negative with a pre-travel test within 72 hours of traveling to the island, stay at an approved "resort bubble" property, and test negative for a second time more than 72 hours after arriving.

A second, free COVID-19 test may be required upon arrival at the airport in the county of Hawaii.

Those who arrive without a negative test and violate the state's 10-day mandatory self-quarantine may face fines of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

Idaho

Idaho currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Illinois

Visitors walk past the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park Image zoom Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

Illinois does not have statewide travel restrictions in place, but does recommend people "avoid travel to areas of higher risk." Chicago, however, has implemented a color-coded advisory system, requiring either quarantine or testing protocols be followed depending on where travelers are coming from.

Chicago has grouped states into yellow and orange categories, requiring different protocols for each. Those coming from an "orange" state, which encompasses most of the country, must obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival or quarantine for 10 days. Those coming from a "yellow" state are asked to avoid non-essential travel, but are not required to quarantine or get tested.

Indiana

Indiana currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Iowa

Iowa currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Kansas

Kansas requires travelers who have been on a cruise ship or attended an out-of-state mass gathering of 500 people or more where guests do not social distance and wear masks to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health discourages all out-of-state travel. Anyone traveling for leisure purposes from another state is encouraged to self-quarantine for 14-days upon entering Kentucky.

Louisiana

Louisiana currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Maine

Maine requires travelers to either arrive with a negative COVID-19 molecular or antigen test taken within 72 hours before arrival or quarantine for 10 days. Visitors from New Hampshire or Vermont are exempt from the order.

Those who stay at a hotel will be asked to sign a Certificate of Compliance.

Maryland

Maryland requires visitors to either get a COVID-19 test 72 hours before traveling to the state or upon arrival. Conversely, visitors can self-quarantine for 10 days. Maryland residents traveling to Washington D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, or West Virginia are exempt.

Maryland "strongly" encourages travelers to then get a second test within 72 hours of arrival.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts requires travelers over 18 years old as well as unaccompanied minors to complete a travel form and either arrive with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours or quarantine for 10 days. Additionally, travelers can get tested upon arrival, but have to quarantine until the negative results are available.

Visitors from Hawaii, North Dakota, and Puerto Rico — considered lower-risk areas with less than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate below 5% — are exempt from the order.

Those who do not comply with Massachusetts' order are subject to a $500 fine per day.

Michigan

Michigan currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Minnesota

Minnesota requires anyone visiting from out of state or returning to the state quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Minnesota, and out-of-state travel is "highly discouraged."

Mississippi

Mississippi currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Missouri

Missouri currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Montana

Montana currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Nebraska

Nebraska currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Nevada

Prototype clear acrylic safety shield dividers Image zoom Prototype clear acrylic safety shield dividers made by Las Vegas-based Screaming Images are tested at a blackjack table at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino, which is closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

State COVID-19 website: Nevada Health Response

Nevada currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

New Hampshire

Travelers heading to New Hampshire from non-New England states must self-quarantine for 10 days. Asymptomatic individuals with a negative PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantining can shorten or end their quarantine.

Those coming from Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are exempt. Fully vaccinated travelers as well as those who contracted COVID-19 in the past 90 days and recovered are also exempt.

New Jersey

New Jersey requires anyone entering the state to follow CDC guidelines, either quarantining for 10 days; or getting tested one to three days before the trip, again three to five days after the trip, and quarantining for seven days. Visitors are also asked to fill out a voluntary online survey.

Visitors from New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware are exempt.

New Mexico

Travelers who come to New Mexico from high-risk states (defined as having a 5% positivity rate or higher on a 7-day rolling average or a positive test rate of more than 80 per 1 million residents) are "strongly advised" to self quarantine for at least 14 days. Those coming from low-risk states — which currently includes Hawaii — are exempt.

The state also recommends people get tested after arriving in the state.

New York

NYC Image zoom Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Domestic travelers heading to New York will no longer need to quarantine starting April 1, although a voluntary quarantine period is recommended.

Additionally, travelers who have been fully vaccinated within 90 days of heading to New York will not need to quarantine or undergo a COVID-19 test or a quarantine period.

New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours will be required to fill out a traveler information form when they return and get tested four days after coming back, but will not be subject to quarantine or have to complete any pre-departure testing.

Travelers who leave the airport without completing the state's Traveler Health Form are subject to a $10,000 fine.

Visitors from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are exempt from the new order.

Notable closures: Broadway has gone dark through at least June 2021, and the city’s Metropolitan Opera won’t reopen until at least September 2021. The New York Philharmonic has also canceled its shows until June 2021, the first time in 178 years the renowned orchestra will miss a season.

North Carolina

North Carolina currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

North Dakota

North Dakota currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Ohio

Ohio asks travelers coming from states with a positive test rate of 15% or higher to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Oregon

Oregon asks people entering the state from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days. Oregon has also categorized counties in the state under different risk levels — Extreme, High, Moderate, and Lower Risk — based on cases per 100,000 residents, and implemented closures for each.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania requires visitors or returning residents to arrive with a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of traveling or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Anyone who does not comply with the order could face a fine between $25 and $300.

Rhode Island

Travelers heading to Rhode Island from a state with a positive rate higher than 5% can either arrive with a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or quarantine for 10 days. International travelers, however, are not eligible for the testing option.

Rhode Island requires travelers to complete a certificate of compliance upon arrival, which they may have to give to their hotel when they check in.

South Carolina

South Carolina currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

South Dakota

South Dakota currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, but some tribal lands have put restrictions in place on traveling through their land. Please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Tennessee

Tennessee currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Texas

A bartender at Arnaldo Richards' Picos wears gloves and a mask while taking orders amid the coronavirus pandemic May 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Image zoom Credit: MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Texas currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Utah

Utah currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Vermont

Vermont requires most visitors to the state to quarantine upon arrival, allowing them to test out of that quarantine with a PCR test on or after day 7. Visitors who are traveling to Vermont in a personal vehicle also have the option of quarantining at home (as well as using the test-out option after a week).

Vermont residents leaving the state for essential reasons like work or health care do not need to quarantine.

Vaccinated visitors who received their final shot at least 14 days before coming to the state are exempt from quarantine.

Virginia

Virginia currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, but recommends people who do follow the CDC’s guidelines and get tested one to three days before travel, and three to five days after travel, and “consider reducing non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel if you get tested after travel or a full 10 days if you don’t get tested after travel.”

Please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Washington

Washington requires visitors and returning residents to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Those who travel for essential reasons are exempt.

West Virginia

West Virginia currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, but the state does not recommend Wisconsinites travel between multiple private homes within the state and several counties have issued travel advisories for seasonal and second homeowners. Please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.

Wyoming

Wyoming currently has no travel restrictions when it comes to crossing state lines or quarantining, please see the link above for information on how local businesses and restaurants are handling the pandemic.