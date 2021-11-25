The actress, activist, and dog mom is ready to tune into The National Dog Show after performing in the big parade.

Busy Philipps Is Performing in the Thanksgiving Day Parade — but This Is the Holiday Event She's Most Excited For

Busy Phillips sits on a couch with her dog, Gina

The National Dog Show presented by Purina is an iconic Thanksgiving Day tradition — and this year the furry festivities are even more special as the event is celebrating its 20-year-anniversary.

The show, which airs on NBC immediately after the broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, has become a fan-favorite for dog lovers everywhere including actress Busy Philipps who will be watching with her Goldendoodle, Gina.

But first, she'll be taking the stage at the big parade.

"After performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with 'Girls5eva' I'll be running home, hopefully thawing out and watching the show," Philipps, told Travel + Leisure recently.

Referring to the fictional music group formed on the Peacock show in which she stars — along with musician Sara Bareilles, Broadway star Renèe Elise Goldsberry, and comedian Paula Pell — Philipps is in for a busy morning and hoping to relax by watching some adorable pups.

This year, a new dog breed, the Biewer (pronounced "Beaver") Terrier, will be joining furry competitors which consist of 190 breeds total. The terrier will compete in the Toy Group, which includes other well-known dogs like the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chihuahua, and Maltese.

"I'm excited to see what the Biewer Terrier looks like — I don't even know," Pillips told T+L.

The national dog show presented by Purina winner of 2020 The 2020 National Dog Show Best In Show Winner, a Scottish Deerhound named "Claire" and handler, Angela Lloyd

Looking to Christmas, Phillips is looking forward to traveling home to Arizona to be with her family.

"I'm happy to travel home this year," she said, remarking on the complexities of travel last year.

The National Dog Show presented by Purina airs Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. on NBC in all time zones.

Purina is adding a second dog show to celebrate the 20-year milestone, new this year will be the National Dog Show Jr. which will be streaming on Peacock at 2 p.m.