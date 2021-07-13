All visitors are required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The Washington Monument Is Reopening After a 6-month Closure — What to Know Before You Go

After a six-month closure, the Washington Monument in D.C. will reopen to the public on July 14.

The monument will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Tickets are required and must be purchased online in advance. Tickets become available at 10 a.m. the day before each visit.

Each ticket is good for up to four visitors traveling in a group together and there is a non-refundable reservation fee of $1.

The Washington Monument had been temporarily closed due to the pandemic. It first closed in March 2020 when cases in the U.S. began to soar and reopened in October. The monument then closed again in January after a resurgence of cases.

"The park is using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers," a press release from the National Park Service read. "Consistent with CDC recommendations, in other areas of the park people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces."

Other parts of the National Mall still remain closed at this time, including the Old Post Office Tower tour and the Belmont-Paul Women's Equality National Monument. Services like ranger programs, visitor centers, and food and beverage kiosks may be closed or only performing limited operations.

But popular programs like the Tidal Basin paddle boats, Big Bus sightseeing tours, and retail stores at major national memorials are operating at this time.

For a full list of what's open at the National Mall, visit the NPS website.