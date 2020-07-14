Disney World Will Deny Guests Their Ride Photo If They're Not Wearing a Mask

Walt Disney World is making sure visitors take their mask rule seriously.

Not only are masks or face coverings mandatory throughout the park, they're also mandatory on rides. To encourage adherence to the rule, guests will not receive photos from their favorite rides if they were not wearing their mask when the photo was taken.

The rule is in line with the company's current policy of denying a rider a photo if they're doing something unsafe — including not wearing a mask — while on the ride, the park's public relations director confirmed to CNN.

When the park reopened to the public on July 11, it was with a new set of rules. Disney World limited capacity each day, some attractions remain closed and signs marking off social distancing could be found in nearly every line. But as cases of coronavirus grow in Florida, one of the most visible and pervasive rules is that all visitors aged two and older are required to wear face masks while in the park.

Visitors who want to visit Disney World must make a reservation in advance and agree to temperature checks at the gate. Rides are sanitized every two hours and ride operators are also subject to stricter sanitation rules. Even riders may spend several minutes sanitizing their hands, thanks to many new stations set up throughout the park.

Other theme parks around the world are trying different approaches to stop the spread of COVID-19 on rides. In Japan, guests at Fuji-Q Highland theme park have been asked to “scream inside their hearts” while on roller coasters for a social media challenge.