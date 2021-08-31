Walt Disney World Announces New Annual Passes — What to Know

California's Disneyland announced its new annual pass program earlier this month with four different levels — and Florida's Walt Disney World followed suit by revealing its new offerings yesterday, also in four tiers, just ahead of its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

"We are introducing four new annual passes offering the flexibility and choice to meet guest needs, each designed based on passholder feedback," Walt Disney World Resort's communication manager Eric Scott said in a blog post. "These passes will help our biggest fans experience all that's to come during The World's Most Magical Celebration — from new attractions and nighttime spectaculars to dazzling decorations at all four theme parks and more!"

All passes, which can be purchased starting Sept. 8, allow holders to visit one or more parks on its given dates, with advance reservations required. Only Florida residents can purchase the lower two tiers: the Disney Pixie Dust Pass ($399 per person before taxes) for visits on most weekdays with the ability to hold three reservations at a time, and the Disney Pirate Pass ($699) to visit on most days with four simultaneous reservations. Both of these are subject to blockout days, including peak and holiday periods.

Residents and Disney Vacation Club members can also purchase the Disney Sorcerer Pass for $899, with less blockout days and the ability to have five reservations at a time. The top tier is available to anyone for $1,299 per person before taxes with no blockout dates, but still requires reservations. The latter comes with five simultaneous reservations, too. (Exact restrictions and details, including payment plan options, can be found here.)

Every passholder will also get standard theme park parking and 20% off dining and merchandise, among other benefits. Plus, there are other perks that can be added a la carte, like Disney PhotoPass downloads for an extra $99 per person plus tax and a water parks and sports option for an extra $99 per person before taxes.