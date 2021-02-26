Walgreens Now Offering At-home COVID-19 Test Kits

Walgreens is now selling an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test in the latest way Americans can complete pre-travel testing requirements before taking a trip.

In partnership with the Clinical Reference Laboratory — and approved by the Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization — the CRL Rapid Response COVID-19 Saliva Test, will deliver results in 24 to 48 hours.

Customers can order the test, which costs $119, through the Walgreens Find Care platform, through the Walgreens app, or on Walgreens.com. They then mail the test kit back with a prepaid FedEx Priority Overnight package and can view the results through a secure portal.

"Increasing access to COVID-19 testing is a priority for Walgreens and CRL's at-home test provides a convenient way to offer testing and care when and how patients need it," senior vice president of healthcare services at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Giovanni Monti, told Travel + Leisure in a statement. "This adds to the growing list of healthcare and COVID offerings available through Walgreens Find Care to help our communities access care when and how they need it."

Robert Thompson, the CEO at Clinical Reference Laboratory, said the test uses PCR testing technology and delivers "highly accurate results with 100 percent sensitivity and specificity."

Those who test positive will receive a call from a telemedicine provider and be offered the option to speak with a licensed doctor.

While vaccines have started to roll out, many destinations still require proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter a country or even a state. Hotels and airports have begun to provide on-site testing, but at-home testing remains a convenient option.

This Walgreens partnership isn't the only at-home COVID-19 testing option available to travelers. Several U.S. airlines have partnered with testing companies to provide passengers with the opportunity to get tested before leaving home. And in December, the FDA approved an over-the-counter, fully at-home rapid antigen test that provides results in as little as 20 minutes.