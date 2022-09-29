This Waterfront Hotel Might Be the Most Exciting New Hotel in Portugal's Algarve

As the sun sets above southern Portugal's notoriously scenic, rugged coastline, an explosion of pinks and oranges illuminate the sky with bold hues spilling over the whitewashed rooftops in the distance. It is that dreamy view that welcomes guests of the elegant rooftop bar and Italian restaurant of the new W Algarve.

The sprawling property, which opened its doors on June 1, 2022, is located just off of a quiet street on the west side of Albufeira, an ancient coastal town, and offers guests an elevated, design-driven experience inspired by the rich culture, history, and memorable landscapes of the Iberian country. The complex, which features 134 spacious rooms and suites and 83 W-branded residences (the majority of which are already sold out), stands out with its unique programming focused on music and wellness that will surprise even long-time visitors to the area and satisfy those seeking a different — decidedly more modern and cool — experience. There is, simply put, nothing quite like W Algarve in the region right now.

The property marks the European hospitality debut of renowned design studio AB Concept, which drew inspiration for the eclectic décor from the mesmerizing nearby Benagil caves. A rich and soothing palette of blues, aquamarines, and turquoise leads the studio's modern interpretation of Algarve's traditions and heritage reflected both in the public spaces and guest rooms. The bar at the W Lounge just off the lobby, for example, is clad in textured Moorish-inspired tiles, while a curved wall covered in artisanal ceramic plates made by Portuguese heritage porcelain company Vista Alegre welcomes travelers in the check-in area. Handblown glass lights and hanging plants add an ethereal vibe to the W lounge and bring the outdoors in.

The custom-made accents and finishes continue in the rooms, all of which have balconies with comfortable seating areas. Oversized, backlit headboards reminiscent of the silhouettes of local churches and the asymmetrical shapes of the nearby cliffs become the focal point in the guest rooms, while beautiful floor mosaics made with local ceramic tiles add a wow factor to the entryway and bathroom. Vibrant textures and materials add depth to the interiors, and a calming palette of earthy and pastel tones offer a timeless appeal. The resort's Extreme WOW suite certainly lives up to its moniker and has one of the best views on property. Perched on the hotel's top floor, the multi-level suite has a panoramic rooftop terrace with a lounge, a DJ booth, a dining and bar area, and a sweeping infinity plunge pool with a clear glass wall.

On-site eatery Market Kitchen was inspired by local markets and offers an elevated take on traditional Portuguese fare with a heavy emphasis on farm- and ocean-fresh food. And if you're craving elegant ambiance and spectacular views, head to Paper Moon, the Portuguese outpost of the famous Milanese restaurant serving modern Italian cuisine. Post-dinner sips and DJ beats are best enjoyed at Sea Sky, the hotel's rooftop bar overlooking the golden bay of Armação de Pera.

As for guests who need a body detox, the beautiful spa has six treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi, as well as a covered outdoor relaxation area where guests can unwind and recharge before another epic evening.

Several beaches are within walking distance of the property, providing the perfect backdrop for early morning yoga sessions or sunset sound baths accompanied by the rhythmic crashing of the waves.

Nightly rates at W Algarve start at $575 during high season and $232 in the off season (November to March). You can book your stay here.