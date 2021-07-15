Vrbo Is Giving Away $5,000 Towards A Vacation Rental Every Day Until August 12 — Here's How to Win

If you still haven't seen your friends or family since the coronavirus brought traveling to a halt last year, Vrbo is ready to make your reunion dreams come true.

For the next 30 days, Vrbo is giving away one vacation rental to one lucky family or friend group every single day.

All you have to do is follow a Vrbo account on Twitter or Instagram and post a picture of yourself with the person you've missed most during the pandemic. Include a caption about why you're looking forward to your reunion and hashtag the post with #VrboReunionContest. (Your account must be public so everyone can see your post.) Then sit back, cross your fingers and hope your post is selected.

Each post will be judged based on four categories: the quality of the photograph, how memorable the photo is, how heartfelt the caption is and how well you express the importance of connections with family and friends. All photos must be original and captions shouldn't include first names. Try to avoid branding in the photo and the photo should be "family-friendly."

Winners will receive a $5,000 Vrbo credit to use on the vacation rental of their choice — be it one epic blow-out with 30 missed family members or a weeklong luxury retreat with just one close loved one.

The contest is open for entries until Aug. 12 at 12 a.m. CST. Only one entry is allowed per person.

"Grandparents want to kiss their grandchildren. Aunts and uncles want to hug their favorite nieces and nephews. Families are ready to travel again and finally see their loved ones face-to-face," Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, said in a statement. "We want to ensure this year is filled with as many joyful, laughter- and tear-filled reunions as possible because we've all been waiting a long time to see our favorite people again."

Winners will be announced each day on Vrbo's Instagram and Twitter channels. Stays must be booked within 90 days of winning and must be completed by July 31, 2022.

You must be a legal U.S. resident aged 18 or older to enter. For more information and full rules, visit the Vrbo website.