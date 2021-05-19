California Is Giving Away Disneyland Trips, Celebrity Chef Dinners, and Napa Weddings to Celebrate Its Reopening

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

California is looking ahead to its official reopening on June 15 by showcasing some of the best that the Golden State has to offer. To celebrate, Visit California is giving away exclusive travel, dining, and entertainment experiences, including Disneyland vacations, a behind-the-scenes tour with the San Diego Padres, Marriott International road trips, a dinner by celebrity chef Curtis Stone, and even Napa Valley micro weddings at Carneros Resort and Spa.

It's all part of the Dreaming on in California initiative to encourage Americans to make up for major milestones delayed by the pandemic. "California has always been a place of endless possibility, and the state's unmatched scenery will provide the perfect backdrop for these long-overdue celebrations," Visit California's president and CEO Caroline Beteta said in a release.

U.S. residents over the age of 18 can enter by sharing the milestones and celebrations they missed out on during the pandemic and the impact it had on their lives. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 PT on May 24, 2021. Bonus points will go to those who also add photos and video links to tell their stories.

The selected winners will then have their do-over California adventures from June 21 to 25. Stone will kick off the week by whipping up a sunset dinner for 10 to 15 couples who missed out on anniversaries or other milestones, while the Padres will help two families reunite with a Petco Park stadium tour, tickets to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and an Omni San Diego Hotel stay on June 23. And on June 25, Carneros Resort and Spa will host 10 individual micro weddings or vow renewals with up to 20 guests at its new wedding venue, Hilltop Lawn.

Couple getting married at Napa vineyard Credit: Courtesy of Carneros Resort and Spa

Also during the week, three families of four will get a Disneyland Resort package, with two nights at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa; three-day Park Hopper tickets to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park; a one-day Disneyland Resort VIP tour; and a $100 Disney dining card.

Two other groups will be given customized luxury road trips, with car rentals and stays at Marriott International. One group will explore Northern California, spending the nights at Monterey Marriott, JW Marriott San Francisco, and San Francisco Marriott Fisherman's Wharf, while the other will experience Southern California at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE; the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort; and The US Grant, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego. (Note: Airfare is not included for any of the packages, and specific details will be revealed on June 1.)

Aerial view of San Diego Padres Field Credit: Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres