How to Get a Spot on a Virgin Galactic Space Flight If You Don't Have $250,000

If news of Richard Branson's trip to space has you feeling jealous — you might be able to take your own flight, just like his, thanks to this new sweepstakes.

Fundraising platform Omaze has announced a contest that will raffle away two seats aboard one of the first passenger Virgin Galactic missions to space. The experience — that allows you to bring a friend along for the ride — will include a trip to Spaceport America in New Mexico, where Branson himself will take you around for a VIP tour.

When the big moment arrives, you'll strap in for a flight to the edge of space aboard the VSS Unity Space Plane, the same spacecraft that Branson took. Up there, you'll experience a few minutes of weightlessness and be able to see the Earth from space.

Although you don't have to pay anything to enter the contest, you can receive more entries by making a donation to Space for Humanity, an organization working to expand access to space for more people, regardless of racial, economic, or career backgrounds. A donation of $10 will get you 100 entries into the raffle, $50 will get you 1,000 and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

"Richard (Branson) and Space for Humanity are pioneering in democratizing access to space, making it something not just available to the ultra-high net worth individuals or astronauts but available to all humans," Omaze CEO and co-founder Matt Pohlson told USA Today. "It's really about making it available to everybody."

The raffle closes on Sept. 1 and winners will be announced Sept. 29. The experience should take place in early 2022.

Tickets aboard Virgin Galactic's spaceflights cost around $250,000 per person. And the contest winners may be in famed company aboard their space journeys as celebrities like Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio have already purchased seats for an upcoming adventure.