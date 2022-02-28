Virgin Atlantic Is Bringing Back Its Full U.S. Flight Roster — Here's Where It's Flying

The airline will add flights to Seattle and Washington D.C. from London, as well as increase service to New York, San Francisco, and Atlanta this week.

Virgin Atlantic is reinstating its pre-pandemic service across the United States, including adding flights as well as expanding popular routes across the country.

Starting this week, the airline will add flights to Seattle and Washington D.C. from London, as well as increase service to New York, San Francisco, and Atlanta. Then in April, Virgin will increase flights to Los Angeles with a third daily service.

Additionally, the airline will operate flights to Orlando from four airports in the United Kingdom: Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast. And in May, Virgin will add a new U.S. route to Austin, Texas.

"Following the relaxation of travel restrictions, we've seen demand increase to many of our global destinations, but particularly to our heartland in the USA. Our customers can't wait to return," Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "The restart of our Seattle and Washington DC services mark an important milestone, as we move into recovery and welcome our customers back on board to all the destinations they've missed. We're simply not Virgin without the Atlantic and our growing transatlantic portfolio demonstrates why we're the airline of choice to the USA."

The decision to up service comes as Virgin has seen a 50% increase in bookings this year, compared to the same time period last year, according to the airline.

Several other low-cost international carriers have also entered the market in recent months, like Iceland's Play and France's the French Bee.