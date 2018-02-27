It comes with butler service, afternoon tea, and so much more — but there is a catch.

Forget the Four Seasons, the Waldorf Astoria, and the Burj Al Arab — the most luxurious hotel room you can sleep in this week is hidden inside an airport.

Onefinestay has teamed up with Virgin Atlantic to create a one-of-a-kind hotel experience located right inside the airline’s London Heathrow Clubhouse. Though, like all great and awesome things in life, this too comes with one big catch: It will only be there for a few days and you can’t even buy your way in.

Instead, all you can do is apply and hope you get in for its open dates from March 1-5. If they accept you, the one-night stay will cost you $1. No, we didn’t forget any zeros; it’s literally just a buck.

“A onefinestay home with a difference – we’ve teamed up with Virgin Atlantic to recreate a room from one of our iconic New York apartments in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Heathrow airport,” Onefinestay explained on the apartment’s booking page. According to the company, the room in Heathrow was designed in collaboration with Jemma Paugh from JC Décor and takes inspiration from their New York collection.

But this isn’t just a unique experience. It also comes with some seriously luxurious amenities. How luxurious? How about a private butler, afternoon tea, and a spa experience; a three-course meal in the brasserie with wine pairings, a tailored de Mamiel aromatherapy treatment, and breakfast served in bed. Oh, and the absolute best part is the fact that the room is located just minutes from departure gates, so check-in is a true breeze.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of onefinestay