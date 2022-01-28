Virgin Atlantic Wants To Help Americans Find Love In London

Winners of a trip across the pond will also be able to meet "Bachelor" star Jared Haibon.

Virgin Atlantic is looking to help Americans find love this year with a contest that will bring U.S. travelers across the pond for free — in hopes they find a romantic connection while abroad.

The airline's "Tickets to Love" experience, running between now and Feb. 13, is calling all Americans looking for love to "pitch their story to the airline, explaining why they deserve a trip to the U.K. to find long-term love and what kind of romance they're looking for," a press release out this week explained.

Eight lucky winners will be whisked away on a flight from New York to London in Upper Class on Virgin Atlantic on March 11. While inflight, winners will be treated to champagne and a three course meal. Accomodations will be at The Standard, a swanky five-star property in the heart of London.

However, the experience starts before take-off with a psychic reading at Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouse at John F. Kennedy International Airport before departing New York.

The experience also includes a meeting with "Bachelorette" star Jared Haibon, who met his wife on the hit reality show. Haibon will also be helping the winners with dating tips and personalized consultations before the winners head home.

"Dating is hard – harder today than it's ever been, but travel has a way of opening minds and opening hearts," he said in a statement.

And at this stage of the pandemic, singles may be more open to love from farther flung places, according to data from a survey of 1,000 U.S. singles commissioned by Virgin Atlantic.

Nearly 70% of survey respondents said they're now more open to finding romance on the road and more interested in adventurous first dates. And 72% said they believe their dating lives would improve if they could meet people in cities and countries other than their own.

"Our new research shows that single Americans agree – they see travel as a way to meet new people, forge meaningful connections and enjoy new experiences as well as reconnect with loved ones," Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said.

Starting Feb. 11, vaccinated travelers will no longer have to test for COVID-19 upon entry to England and Scotland. Terms and conditions of the "Tickets to Love" experience requires winners to comply with current COVID-19 protocol.