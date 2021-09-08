Welcome to 'The Booth,' Virgin Atlantic's New In-flight Lounge Space

Virgin Atlantic is adding a dose of club atmosphere to its upper class cabins.

Starting later this year, upper class passengers on the British airline will be able to spread out in a new lounge space when the airline debuts "The Booth." Placed where upper class cabin passengers can relax, have a drink or even just talk outside of the confines of their normal seats.

"We're famous for our onboard social spaces and the introduction of 'The Booth' elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travelers to new heights," said Chief Customer and Operations Officer, Corneel Koster. "I'm delighted that we've curated 'The Booth' specifically for our customers jetting off on holiday to our sunny destinations, such as Orlando, offering a truly stylish start to their trips."

The first passengers to experience The Booth will be onboard flights between London and Orlando. A350 airplanes with The Booth on board are expected to debut in December. Routes that fly to sunny locations, including Barbados, will receive the new aircraft in 2022.

The leather booth fits two passengers and is complete with two 27-inch touch screen monitors continuously update the space, depending on route and time of day. Passengers may see digital art displayed on the monitors or views from the airplane's tail and belly cameras. The booth also includes two Bluetooth audio jacks so passengers can listen to whatever is playing on the monitor's audio.

When the new A350 aircraft debut, they will also feature an all-new upper class suite design from Virgin Atlantic. Each suite features a window-facing seat, fully flat bed and the airline's largest entertainment screens.

"The Booth" is an update on "The Loft," one of Virgin Atlantic's other social spaces. The Loft can accommodate up to 10 passengers, and they can lounge, watch TV, work, or admire the view out the plane window.